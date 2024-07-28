The New York Yankees are rumored to be looking for more players, after the team traded for Jazz Chisholm Jr. on Saturday. The Yankees are one of several teams looking at pitcher Blake Snell, per MLB Network.

Snell is a hot commodity after throwing an excellent game on Saturday, with 15 strikeouts. The San Francisco Giants pitcher now has a 5.10 ERA this year after this dominant outing. There are six teams looking to trade for Snell, per the outlet.

New York is looking to change things up after staggering through the last several weeks with struggles. New York charged out of the gate; the Yankees were the first MLB team this season to reach 50 victories. The team is now only 61-45 after losses in six of their last 10 games.

The Bronx Bombers dealt several prospects to the Miami Marlins on Saturday for Chisholm Jr. The All-Star outfielder is hitting .249 this season, with 13 home runs. He can be a strong lead-off hitter, with 22 stolen bases this year. It's unclear where Chisholm will play, as the rest of the Yankees roster is still uncertain. Future trades before the July 30th deadline are being discussed heavily, per Talkin' Yanks.

The Yankees have pressure on them to win this year

The Yankees are under as much pressure as anyone in MLB this year to win. The team missed the playoffs last season, finishing the year with a disappointing 82-80 record. Yankees fans expect much more than an 80-loss season, especially with someone as talented as Aaron Judge on the roster.

The Yankees made moves in the offseason to improve, bringing in among others slugger Juan Soto. Soto has had an excellent year, barring a few hiccups from injuries. Judge is hitting the ball at a rapid pace, setting franchise records. The team also got Gerrit Cole back on the mound recently, so there's no room for excuses.

Despite the team's record, New York has really struggled to find victories since early June. The team had a thrilling win on Saturday, defeating the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings, 11-8. Yankees fans hope this latest victory, along with these proposed transactions, will light a fire under the club.

New York is in action Sunday, again against the Red Sox.