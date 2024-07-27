The Chicago White Sox are suffering through another difficult season and appear to be sellers at the trade deadline yet again. One player they had their eyes on dealing is Mike Clevinger, but the possibility of a deal now appears to be on hold after he suffered a devastating injury.

The news came as the latest odds were revealed for a possible Luis Robert deal. The Houston Astros were linked to a White Sox starter.

Clevinger's injury sounds like a difficult one and now White Sox fans are left to wrestle with the results and the important question of how to move forward.

Clevinger suffers neck injury

Mike Clevinger has struggled this season with an ERA of 6.75 in limited starts, one year removed from a strong campaign with the ChiSox.

Clevinger reportedly must undergo disc replacement surgery on his neck and is out for the season according to a post from Robert Murray on X.

They signed Clevinger to a one-year, three million dollar deal this offseason and didn't get their money's worth in terms of the results on the diamond. With that being said, the White Sox did receive Clevinger's presence in the clubhouse, a great benefit for a team whose roster needs all the leadership it can get in in the coming weeks.

Playing out the string is never an easy thing for a Major League Baseball team but that's exactly what the White Sox will do for the remainder of the season. This July 30 trade deadline is coming up fast. Pedro Grifol's Chicago team has promising young pieces that could be dealt, but the loss of Clevinger is going to be tough.

Clevinger could have netted prospects or young players in return and now the White Sox must come up with a Plan B for the trade deadline by July 30.

White Sox march forward

With just 27 wins on the season, the White Sox must now move forward in search of better days. Luis Robert and other players could still potentially be dealt for young players or prospects.

Manager Pedro Grifol's team is 24.5 games behind the fourth place Detroit Tigers and in search of positive news. They faced the Seattle Mariners on Saturday and are scheduled to take on the Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics in their next three series.

Grifol's team is playing for pride now, and the White Sox manager will now be tasked with getting the most out of his team in a march back toward respectability in a division they share with the Royals, Twins, Guardians and Tigers.