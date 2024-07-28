The Philadelphia Phillies have a long and storied history in the National League which makes any record set by a modern day player seem extra special.

On Saturday, Tyler Phillips did something that hadn't been done in over 100 years of baseball among Phillies pitchers.

Phillips' performance came as Manager Rob Thomson's team traded for an Angels star. The newly improved Phillies roster includes Austin Hays, who threw shade at his former team in Baltimore.

Phillips' incredible night is still being celebrated, as it included a bath at the end which has fans talking.

Tyler Phillips' incredible day

Reporter John Clark shared the news on X as Phillips and his teammates thought back on a night of celebration after an 8-0 Philadelphia win over the first place Guardians. Rob Thomson's team put it all together for one of their biggest wins of the second half of the season as Phillips became the hero.

“Tyler Hero!” Clark wrote about Phillips, who became the first Phillies rookie to throw a complete game shutout since Zach Eflin 8 years ago. He became the second Phillies pitcher since 1912 to pitch at least 25 innings and allow 4 or fewer ERs in their first four starts of their career.

The Phillies got three hits from DH Kyle Schwarber, who also drove in three runs. They also got one hit from Bryce Harper, who drove in two runs.

Guardians series wraps up in Philly

The Phillies have split the first two games of the series with their AL Central opponents from Cleveland. Rob Thomson's team is expecting to send 26-year-old Kolby Allard to the mound.

The former fourteenth overall pick has an ERA above six and has been reeling this season. The former Texas Rangers left-hander has the talent to finish the season strong but currently remains the weak link in the Phillies' rotation.

Christopher Sanchez and Taijuan Walker are currently on the injured list, adding to the short-handed nature of the team's pitching staff at this point in time.

As Phillips showed on Saturday, anyone can be the hero with the right amount of poise, precision, velocity, and command on the mound. The Phillies need a win on Sunday to send a message to the rest of the National League that they're primed and ready to compete for a championship this season.

It won't be easy, but they certainly have the talent to make things exciting in the next few weeks and months.