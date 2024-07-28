It's a special time for the biggest stars in the NBA as many of the game's brightest players are making their Olympic debuts at the 2024 Paris Games. It's the first Olympic appearance for the greatest shooter of all-time in Warriors' Stephen Curry and he's taking every opportunity to soak in the moment, playing with extreme pride in his first Olympiad. To celebrate the occasion, he rocked an all new pair of USA-themed Under Armour Curry 12 sneakers.

Team USA Basketball saw their first game of Olympics group play as they took down Serbia 110-84. Stephen Curry tallied 11 points on 3-7 shooting from three-point range, hitting a number of impressive deep shots. It's just the first win on the road to a fifth-straight Gold Medal for the United States and Chef Curry will continue to be an integral part of the team's success.

The Olympics offer an opportunity for players to rock their signature sneakers in a new patriotic Red/White/Blue color scheme. Stephen Curry has released 12 signature models with Under Armour since becoming the face of their brand in 2013. Rocking his newest “USA” Curry 12, the NBA Champion was sentimental about receiving the honor and getting the chance to represent his country.

In an interview with Boardroom, Curry noted the importance of putting on the United States' colors and representing the flag. “This will be a memory for a lifetime. I've been on three different Team USAs, but never the Olympics. So I understand the honor. I also understand the incredible privilege of representing the country.

Anytime you put on the red, white and blue, it’s special. It's an iconic look, just because it's obviously our country's colors. It symbolizes so much of what this country means to everyone. These colors show us the men and women who sacrifice for our freedoms, and being able to pay honor to them in this way is very special.”

Stephen Curry and teammates like Anthony Edwards, Derrick White, and more will be looking to earn their first Olympic Gold Medals and add to the long history of American dominance on the basketball court. Team USA will play South Sudan in their next game, who they narrowly escaped in exhibition play just a week ago.

As far as the “USA” Curry 12, they remain a player exclusive for Stephen Curry and it's unclear whether we'll see a release to the public. One thing's for sure – Team USA has the best footwear out of any country competing in the games.