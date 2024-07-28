On Sunday, Stephen Curry and Team USA took the Paris Olympics by storm with a resounding 110-84 win over the Serbian national team. The win marked the second time the two teams have already squared off, with the first coming in friendly plays a week ago, and Team USA was victorious both times, with Curry helping lead the way on Sunday morning.

Perhaps the most entertaining moment of the game occurred with just seconds left on the clock and the contest well out of reach, when Curry pulled up from near the hashmark and let a three ball fly, turning around and beginning to celebrate before the ball even landed in the net, as has become his signature over the years.

Needless to say, fans on X, formerly Twitter, were thrilled with the showcase of greatness.

“Knew it was good the second it left his hand,” wrote one user.

“Team USA dominated, and Curry just put the cherry on top. Anyone still doubting him is clueless,” wrote another.

Other users expressed their opinion on Team USA as a whole, with one person writing, “This team is unfair.”

The win ensured that Team USA's undefeated mark continues to live on this summer, albeit this being the first actual Olympics game the team played.

On paper, Team USA would certainly figure to have the most talent out of anyone in the field, with Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant (who had a spectacular performance on Sunday), Anthony Edwards, and other NBA All-Star caliber talents teaming up to face off against the rest of the international teams, many of whom feature multiple NBA players but not nearly the depth of talent that the Americans have.

In any case, up next for Team USA is a matchup with South Sudan–the team who gave them their toughest test so far–on Wednesday in Paris.