The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to make a run at NFL history in 2024. Kansas City has the chance to become the first team in league history to win three Super Bowls in a row. They will need all hands on deck if they are going to etch their names into the NFL history books. One of the team's most important defensive players recently got an injury update.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapaport, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Chris Jones missed practice today due to a groin strain.

We shouldn't view this as too big of a problem unless we hear otherwise. Jones is a seasoned NFL vet who can afford to miss some time during training camp. This is especially true considering we are only in the first full week of training camp, so Jones even has plenty of time to recover and still participate with his team.

Jones' importance to the Chiefs defense cannot be understated. He is a force multiplier on the defensive line. Jones by himself is an effective source of pass rush, only logging one season under nine sacks (2020) since bursting onto the scene in 2018. Aside from raw production, Jones forces opposing offenses to double team him or risk a collapsing pocket. In turn, this frees up other players to create havoc in the backfield.

Jones will be even more important after the Chiefs lost CB L'Jarius Sneed this offseason.

We can't wait to see the Chiefs in action again in the NFL's season opener on September 5th.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones reveals how Falcons QB Kirk Cousins inspired him with business acumen

One milestone that shows that the NFL season is just around the corner is the league's top 100 player rankings.

Chris Jones spoke about how Cousins has inspired him in the QB's top 100 video. Jones was particularly inspired by Cousins' business acumen.

“Kirk Cousins inspired me in so many ways,” Jones said. “His contract situation, I absolutely loved it. He played on a franchise tag and then got signed again, and broke the bank off of an Achilles (injury). I love Kirk Cousins as a business man.”

It is funny to hear Jones be so honest about how exactly he respects Kirk Cousins.

Cousins no doubt taught Jones a thing or two about contract negotiation. Jones missed the first game of the 2023 NFL season because of a contract dispute with the Chiefs. Kansas City lost to Detroit, which seemed to force the Chiefs back to the table in a hurry.

As a result, Jones and the Chiefs agreed to a one-year Band-Aid contract. Then, earlier this offseason, Jones was rewarded with a massive five-year, $158.75 million contract extension.