The newest New York Yankee is already having fun after leaving the Miami Marlins via trade. Outfielder/second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. showed off his infamous personality online after the blockbuster deadline deal went down on Saturday.

Chisholm posted a Seinfeld clip, via his Instagram story.

“The New York Yankees?!,” Jerry Seinfeld asked George Constanza. Constanza proudly flipped his Yankees cap forward and confirmed “The New York Yankees!”

Chisholm has plenty of reason to be excited, as he's going from a bottom-feeder to a championship contender. The trade followed a rumor that New York was concerned about how his personality meshed with the clubhouse, via ESPN. However, the Bronx Bombers changed their minds.

How will Chisholm fit with the Yankees?

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is unlikely to alienate Yankees teammates

Chisholm's personality has been a point of discussion around the league for years, USA Today's Bob Nightengale said via the “Barreled Up Podcast” on July 10.

“Well, I’m surprised it’s being brought up now, just because they’ve been trying to trade him all year, they’ve been trying to trade him the last couple years. Been a nightmare in the clubhouse,” Nightengale said.

While Chisholm may have upset Miami's organization over the years, it may help if and when Aaron Judge and Juan Soto take him under his wing. They can provide the type of clubhouse leadership that the Marlins lacked.

A former Miami executive assured that Chisholm will be fine in the right situation, via The New York Post's Jon Heyman.

“Jazz is a good kid, he just needs direction,” the former Marlins person told Heyman. “He is a really good worker — first one to the park. All the antics is just a show. Deep down, he is humble.”

Chisholm joins a New York lineup that's been starved for offense outside of Soto and Judge. The fifth-year veteran is slashing .249/.323/.407 with 13 homers and 50 RBI.

Chisholm could replace either Alex Verdugo in left field or Gleyber Torres at second base. The 26-year-old moved to second base from center field for the Marlins on July 13, but Miami manager Skip Schumaker denied that the club was auditioning him there for other teams ahead of the deadline, via NJ.com's Kevin Manahan.

“There’s stuff written about Jazz [Chisholm] about auditioning [at second base],” Schumaker said. “That’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard in my life. That’s not what you’re doing at the big-league level. We’re trying to win and we’re trying to get guys to be put in a situation where they can succeed.”

Regardless of the intention, though, the last two weeks did serve as a second-base audition for Chisholm. Now, the Yankees can feel more comfortable in putting him in either the infield or outfield as they figure out their lineup over the stretch run.