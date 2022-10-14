‘You save your best bullets’: Josh Hader knows what it takes for Padres to shock Dodgers

The San Diego Padres defeated the Dodgers in LA to even the NLDS at one game apiece on Wednesday. With Friday’s Game 3 right around the corner, Josh Hader revealed what the game plan has been for San Diego this season, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

“This is why we play, is to go to the World Series,” Hader said. “You save your best bullets for the end. You don’t want to waste them during the season.”

Josh Hader has pitched well as of late after initially struggling following being acquired by the Padres from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hader later discussed the importance of winning game 2 for the Padres.

“It’s do-or-die,” Josh Hader said. “You can’t go home down 0-2, right? You gotta get those wins. So to be able to split on the road and take it home, ultimately that’s what you want to do, right? You want to put yourself in a position to almost have home-field advantage to where you can control your destiny here at home.”

Josh Hader realizes that San Diego can take control of the NLDS with a strong performance at home. They would obviously love to close out the series with back-to-back wins at Petco Park. However, that will be much easier said than done against the powerful Dodgers.

Nevertheless, Hader is feeling good and ready to help the Padres upset the Dodgers. He will continue to lead a San Diego bullpen that has played a pivotal role in the team’s success throughout the 2022 campaign.