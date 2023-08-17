Despite being on the verge of their seventh consecutive losing season, there is some buzz surrounding the Detroit Tigers lately. A trio of young, impact bats is coming into their own for the Tigers in 2023, giving the fans something to look forward to in the midst of another dismal campaign.

Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter are all solidifying their roles of the future for the Tigers in their second seasons in the big leagues. Torkelson says while things are looking great right now, there is more to come.

“We definitely are feeling good about that,” Torkelson said, via Evan Petzold. “We also know that it's a long way to go. It's not like we've made it already. We're still taking it one day at a time. It's nice to get some results, but we're nowhere near where we think we're going to be.”

Torkelson's power has him teasing a 30-home run season this year, as he leads the Tigers in both longballs (21) and doubles (25). He's played in all but two games in 2023, proving his durability and Detroit's trust in the 2020 first-overall pick.

Greene could be considered the flashiest of the trio and is perhaps putting together the best season of the three, sporting a .859 OPS in 356 plate appearances. He has a WAR just below three according to FanGraphs.

Carpenter's rise as a 19th-round selection is one that not many expected. After impressing in 31 games last season, Carpenter's numbers have improved as he stakes himself into the heart of Detroit's lineup. He has a .869 OPS with 16 home runs, 11 doubles and 42 RBIs in 285 plate appearances.

Things are looking up for the Tigers thanks in part to their growing young core.