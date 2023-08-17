The Detroit Tigers are on the road to take on the Cleveland Guardians for the start of a four game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Tigers-Guardians prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Tigers lead the season series with the Guardians 4-2. However, every game has been eight runs or less. In the six games played, Detroit is batting .275 with 15 total extra base hits. Spencer Torkelson leads the team with nine hits, including three doubles and a home run. Zach McKinstry, Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, and Andy Ibanez have all homered against Cleveland, as well. On the mound, the Tigers have recorded three quality starts in six games against the Guardians. They have pitched extremely well, though. In 53 innings pitched, they have allowed just 53 hits, and they have an ERA of 1.70.

The Guardians, as you can see, are not hitting the ball well against the Tigers. Their 35 hits come out to a batting average of just .189. Jose Ramirez is 3-22 in the six games, but he does have two home runs. Oscar Gonzalez has the other home run for Cleveland. On the mound, the Guardians have also recorded three quality starts. Their WHIP is a little high, but the ERA is below 3.00.

Tarik Skubal will get the start for Detroit while Xzavion Curry will start for the Guardians.

Here are the Tigers-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Guardians Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+118)

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-142)

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Guardians

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Fox

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Stream: Fox sports app, MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Skubal has been very good for Detroit since making his return in July. He has made seven starts, but all his earned runs given up have come in just three of those games. His ERA is 4.18 for the season because of that. In the other four games, Skubal has thrown 18 1/3 innings, allowed zero earned runs on 10 hits, and struck out 26. If Skubal can pitch like that, the Tigers will cover the spread.

The good news for Skubal is the Guardins are not a good offensive team. They are bottom-5 in slugging, OPS, and runs scored. Cleveland is the only team with less than 110 home runs this season, as well. The Guardians have just 88 home runs on the whole season. Skubal should have no problem forcing weak contact, and keeping the ball in the yard. This is a very good matchup for him, so as long as he has one of his good starts, the Tigers will cover the spread.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

For as bad as the Guardians are offensively, the Tigers are equally as bad. Detroit is bottom-5 in home runs, runs scored, batting average, slugging, and OPS. The Tigers clearly struggle with the bats, but they sometimes find a way to come alive. Xzavion Curry is pretty good, though. He has thrown four innings against the Tigers this season (all in relief), and he has allowed just one run while striking out four. He has not made many starts this season, but he has been extended. If he can just shut down the Tigers, the Guardians will cover the spread.

Curry is better when pitching at home. He has more strikeouts, given up less home runs, and his opponent batting average is just .218 when pitching at Progressive field. He will need to give up less hits against the Tigers, but there is no reason why Curry should not be dominant in this game. If he can be extended to five or six innings, the Guardians have a great shot to cover the spread.

Final Tigers-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The Tigers and Guardians have played close games all year. Their highest scoring game is a combined eight runs. Four of their six games have been five runs or below. Based off that alone, I love the under to hit in this one. Especially with it being at 8.5. As for the winner, it is tough to tell. The Tigers are favored in this game, and it is really hard to take them to cover the spread. I believe this will be another really close game between the two teams. With that said, if the Guardians do not win, I think they keep it within a run. I will take Cleveland to cover the spread.

Final Tigers-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians +1.5 (-142), Under 8.5 (-105)