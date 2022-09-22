In what is basically a rookie mistake, known video game leaker The Real Insider accidentally revealed who they really were. Read on to learn more about the man behind the leaks.

The Real Insider has made a name for itself by leaking various video game details. His most recent one involved the Assassin’s Creed series. Last week, Ubisoft revealed its plans for the Assassin’s Creed franchise, including Assassin’s Creed Mirage and more. However, before this reveal, The Real Insider already posted hints about the reveal.

After details for the new Assassin’s Creed games came out, he even referred to himself as “THE Insider”. His pride will soon come to an end, however, as a small slip-up led to his downfall.

On September 19, 2022, user @oOStep_Oo sent a tweet to The Real Insider’s Twitter account, asking a question. However, instead of TheRealInsider replying to it, Dan Allen (@DanAllenGaming) would. In his now-deleted Tweet, Allen replied to the question as if he was The Real Insider. Chances are, Allen forgot to switch accounts before answering, leading to this accidental reveal. Although the tweet is already gone, people were quick to take screenshots of it. In this Twitter thread by user @Alain707x, they compiled the deleted tweet, along with various proofs supporting the notion that Allen and The Real Insider were one and the same.

@ggMikkael nose si es tema de fullHP, pero te dejo aquí lo ocurrido por mera curiosidad con TheRealInsider para que tengáis contexto xd, en resumen Jason pillo al insider, era Adán y estaba rompiendo contratos con embargo con su multicuenta. pic.twitter.com/8ywJI8FVol — RhasegonVT (@Alain707x) September 19, 2022

The thread included Discord messages with renowned video game journalist Jason Schreier, who dug up tweets from both Allen’s and the Insider’s accounts. He noticed that the two would tweet about the same game within a similar time period. This includes the leak about Assassin’s creed, where Allen himself Tweeted that he was thankful to Ubisoft for giving him the opportunity to preview Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Schreier even brought to attention the similarities between the tweets, quoting writing patterns and random capitalizations.

Following the exposure, Allen deleted the Real Insider Twitter account. Afterward, he Tweeted an apology, as well as uploaded an apology video on his channel.

In both of these, Allen stated his disappointment in himself, as well as stating that he did it for the Clout. As stated in the Tweet, Dan plans on taking a break to reflect on his actions. As of the writing of this article, both The Real Insider and Allen’s Twitter accounts are gone. We don’t know if or when Allen will return, but in all likelihood, people’s views of him will never be the same.

For more gaming news, click here.