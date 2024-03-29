Speculation swirls around Old Trafford as Zinedine Zidane emerges as a potential candidate for the Manchester United managerial role, endorsed by his former teammate, Julio Baptista. With Zidane's illustrious coaching career and Baptista's insights, the prospect of the Frenchman taking the helm at United gains traction.
In an exclusive interview with Ladbrokes Fanzone, Julio Baptista expressed his belief in Zidane's eventual arrival in the Premier League, particularly at Manchester United. “I think he will be a Premier League manager someday,” Baptista asserted. “He is an incredible coach with amazing experience, having won the Champions League, so I can see that happening. I can see him going to Manchester United.”
As the pressure mounts on current manager Erik ten Hag amid reports of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's contemplation of a managerial change, the spotlight intensifies on potential successors. While Ten Hag's future remains uncertain, the involvement of new CEO Omar Berrada and incoming director of football Dan Ashworth suggests a pivotal role in determining the club's next direction.
Among the names on Manchester United's radar are esteemed managers Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate. However, the prospect of Zidane's arrival carries significant weight, especially considering his decorated playing and coaching career. Zidane and Baptista share a storied history, having been teammates during Zidane's final year at Real Madrid in 2006.
Reflecting on their time together, Baptista fondly recalls Zidane's unparalleled brilliance on and off the pitch. “Zidane was the best player I have ever played with,” Baptista reminisced. “Playing with him and sharing a dressing room with him was very special. He is one the best in the world.”
Baptista's sentiments echo the sentiments of many who have witnessed Zidane's magic firsthand. “In training sessions, he would do crazy things, and he is a very good person,” Baptista added. “My best memory with him was actually his last game at Real Madrid against Villarreal. We drew 3-3, and I scored two goals. I was so glad to have played well and score to give him good memories of his last game.”
As Manchester United navigates through a period of transition and potential managerial upheaval, Zidane's leadership's allure looms. With his pedigree, experience, and the backing of his former teammates, Zidane emerges as a compelling candidate to lead the Red Devils into a new era of success. Only time will tell if Old Trafford becomes the next destination in Zinedine Zidane's storied career.