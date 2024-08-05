New Orleans Pelicans franchise star Zion Williamson has been working all offseason to get back to NBA action as an injury-plagued 2023-24 season allowed him and his fans just 29 games during the campaign. He's one of the most exciting and freakish talents in the league today and fans have been keeping their fingers cross hoping he can remain healthy and on the court. He's also one of Jordan Brand's signature athletes and will continue to expand his catalogue with the newest release in his M.U.D. line.

Zion Williamson signed a multi-year deal with Jordan Brand back in 2019 following his arrival to the league. In a massive sweepstakes to determine who would land the young talent, Jordan Brand struck gold and immediately worked to get his signature line off the ground. With his third signature Jordan Zion 3 already in circulation, Jordan Brand has begun to add sub-brands to his already popular sneaker line.

The M.U.D. line (Made Uniquely Different) is a lifestyle iteration of Williamson's performance basketball sneakers, designed with everyday comfort in mind along with style that can translate to the streets.

Jordan Zion 3 M.U.D. “Ash”

The Jordan Zion 3 M.U.D. features a similar, low-profile design to the Jordan Zion 3, but comes complete with new treading along the outsoles, premium materials throughout the upper, and a lockdown strap across the mid-foot. The predominantly black shoe features a mix of nubuck and suede to create the unique signature Zion designs along the uppers. We see a clean Sail midsole contrasting the uppers, along with a metallic/reflective Jordan Jumpman along the tongue.

Offering a more luxurious and premium feel to the original Jordan Zion 3, this dark colorway will go with just about anything and the shoes' versatility allows these to be worn for any occasion, including on the court. The official style code for this shoe reads Black/Sail-Dark Ash.

The Jordan Zion 3 M.U.D. “Ash” will release on August 7, 2024 and will become available on Nike's website, Nike SNKRS app, and select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoes come with a retail price tag of $150, making these an extremely affordable option for all the craftsmanship going into these. Don't miss your chance to grab these on release day!