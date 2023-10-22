New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is gearing up for a big fourth season in the NBA and he's intent on showing everyone why he's still the generational talent we all saw in a Duke Blue Devils uniform. As the Pelicans look for their young franchise player to break out, we'll see Jordan Brand release several colorways of his latest signature Jordan Zion 3. This latest version comes as direct inspiration from a classic Michael Jordan sneaker. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Jordan Zion 3 first released in September 2023 and has since seen the release of it's most recent ‘Mud, Sweat, and Tears' colorway. With this being Williamson's third signature sneaker while prepping for a full season of action, it's clear that Jordan Brand went all-out to couple design with performance and stability. This latest release, titled ‘Fresh Paint', takes direct cues from the classic Air Jordan 4 ‘White Cement'.

The Jordan Zion 3 gets that classic Air Jordan look 🐘 pic.twitter.com/NygQkJdd0p — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) October 20, 2023

Jordan Zion 3 ‘Fresh Paint'

The Jordan Zion 3 features a sleek, low-top design removed from its Zion 2 predecessor. The sole features Jordan Brand's latest speed plate design, complete with a smokey translucent outsole. The uppers are white mesh with off-white drizzling graphics to resemble dripping paint. The shoe begins to take inspiration from the Jordan 4 ‘White Cement' with the university red pops on the tongue and Jumpman logo. The shoes also feature the iconic cement splatter along the front of the midsole. The shoe is finishes with minor Jordan branding and a large Zion Williamson insignia on the back of the heels in black. All in all, this is already looking to be one of Williamson's cleaner signature models thus far and we should see him rocking it on several occasions this year.

The shoes are set t release in November, 2023 for the start of the NBA season and they'll be available for a retail tag of $140. They'll be made available on Nike SNKRS app, Jordan.com, and all Jordan Brand retailers. They should also be coming in full sizing, making these a great option for upcoming high school and college basketball seasons.

What do you think of these – would you hoop in the Jordan Zion 3?