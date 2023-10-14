Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand have done a ton of work over the last few years to expand their reach in the world of basketball. They've signed three new signature athletes and have added their most-ever WNBA talent during 2023. Ahead of 2024, the sneaker giant announced its latest incoming class of rookie talent. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

NBA superstars Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Zion Williamson are the current players with their own signature line from Jordan Brand. However, with their ever-growing roster of talent, any one of these players has the potential to one day have their own signature line. The Jordan Brand Rookie Class welcomes Rockets guard Cam Whitmore, Heat forward Jaime Jacquez Jr., Magic guard Jett Howard, and Pistons guard Marcus Sasser. Head over to Sneakernews.com for the full photo shoot with the new signees.

The new class. Four NBA rookies join Team @jumpman23 💥 pic.twitter.com/OpA9Ke3NSZ — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) October 13, 2023

Jordan Brand signees are selected for their killer instinct on the basketball court and their willingness to outwork the competition off of it. Both Marcus Sasser and Jaime Jacquez Jr. attending Jordan-sponsored schools in Houston and UCLA, so they've already had a taste of what it's like to be part of an elite team. Cam Whitmore has a history of playing in Team Melo basketball camps as a youth and Michigan's Jett Howard highlights the class as the highest draft pick of the four, being selected eleventh overall by the Orlando Magic. Each one of these players has the potential to become great and it's clear that Jordan Brand wanted to get a hold of them first.

With each of these players being drafted to a younger team, they have an opportunity to make an immediate impact on the play of their roster. Jaime Jacquez Jr. joins teammate Bam Adebayo as another fellow Jordan man and Paolo Banchero will have another Jordan teammate in Jett Howard.

What are your expectations for the incoming Jordan Brand Rookie Class?