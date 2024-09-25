The Columbus Blue Jackets enter the 2024-25 NHL season with heavy hearts following the shocking and tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau late last month after a drunk driver struck him while cycling.

The unimaginable loss has led to an outpouring of tributes and support from across the hockey world, along with notable tributes from other sports leagues in North America and abroad.

But as the legendary rock group Queen once sang, “The Show Must Go On.” The business of hockey doesn't stop for mourning, and the Blue Jackets have returned to the ice. With training camp behind them, they are now deep into exhibition play.

While the regular season opener is still over two weeks away, there is one more move that Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell ought to consider making before the real games begin. Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins needs a change of scenery, something he's previously requested.

Merzlikins, once viewed as the Blue Jackets' goaltender of the future, has struggled to find consistency in net. He also hasn’t been the same since the tragic death of his fellow Latvian and close friend Matīss Kivlenieks in a fireworks accident in July 2021, another tragedy the Columbus organization has experienced.

Elvis Merzlikins has previously requested a trade from the Blue Jackets

Merzlikins was selected with the 76th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft and arrived in North America in 2019 after playing with the Swedish club HC Lugano. Eventually, he'd be named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team in 2020 and was re-signed to a five-year, $27 million contract the following year.

But he and the Jackets have largely struggled during his tenure, leading to understandable frustration. It also wasn't long ago that he openly admitted that he went to management seeking a fresh start elsewhere, via NHL.com:

“After my last interview, everybody knows I requested for (a) trade,” he said. “Everyone was still here, playing for me and blocking the shots for me. This was awesome. I really appreciate [my teammates]. It wasn't an easy game for me, and they made me feel easier. They let me feel that puck better and easier and I appreciate for that help.”

Meanwhile, Waddell stated during the offseason that he has no plans to trade Merzlikins while citing his contract as the main reason why, via Aaron Portzline of The New York Times:

“Let’s be honest, nobody is going to trade for that contract. Nobody,” Waddell said. “People say, ‘Well, why don’t you buy out the contract?’ It’s a six-year buyout, and there are years three, four, five and six, when you might need that cap space.

“So you’ve eliminated those two options.”

But there are countless examples of sports executives saying one thing and then doing another. And as it happens, there are a handful of NHL teams who could use a boost in their goaltending department.

One option for Waddell to consider is the Calgary Flames, who have ample salary cap space and the flexibility to absorb Merzlikins' contract. Another potential landing spot is the Anaheim Ducks, who also have significant cap space and a goaltender, John Gibson, who has reportedly requested a trade.

Merzlikins has amassed a record of 68-79-30 in 191 NHL games along with a 3.20 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage, and 10 shutouts. He's also represented his native Latvia on the international stage.