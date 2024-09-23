The Columbus Blue Jackets are projected to be one of the National Hockey League's worst teams in 2024-25, with no star power whatsoever besides workhorse defenseman Zach Werenski and a cloud over the franchise after the tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau.

But the show must go on in Ohio, and even considering the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding the team, training camp has already begun. And with that, there are a couple of top prospects who are looking to make their mark at the NHL level. Although the Blue Jackets have next to no expectations this season, they boast one of the better pipelines in the league.

In fact, The Athletic's Scott Wheeler ranked Columbus at No. 3 earlier this year: “Their pool’s top-five prospects stack up against just about anybody’s and they’ve got depth into the double digits with players of consequence at all six positions,” he wrote.

It's going to be a very hard season for the Blue Jackets in 2024-25, and probably a couple more years before the squad is good again. But brighter times are certainly ahead for an organization that has been battered by unimaginable tragedy.

Here are three top prospects to watch ahead of Columbus kicking off the new campaign against the Minnesota Wild on October 10.

David Jiricek is a lock to make the team

Selected No. 6 overall by the Jackets in the 2022 NHL Draft, David Jiricek is on the verge of graduating from top prospect to full time roster player. The 20-year-old got into 43 games last year (and four the year before), chipping in a goal and ten points in that span.

Before the end of the regular-season, the Czech defenseman returned to the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters, where he was excellent. Jiricek managed 19 points in 23 contests before adding another 11 points in 14 postseason games. He proved that he is ready for a full 82-game slate, which is exactly what he should get in Ohio in 2024-25.

With Pascal Vincent fighting to keep his job, Jiricek wasn't given a very long leash to make mistakes last season. But with a new coach in town, he has the potential to break out as a bonafide top-four D-man, and Daily Faceoff projects him on the right-side of the second pairing along with Ivan Provorov — with Werenski and Damon Severson manning the top pair.

It'll be interesting to see how the youngster fares in Columbus this season, but make no mistake: if he remains healthy, he won't be suiting up for any AHL games this time around. It could be only a matter of time before he's a top-pairing blue liner in the show.

Cayden Lindstrom is Blue Jackets' most exciting prospect

Although Cayden Lindstrom will almost certainly not be on Columbus' opening night roster, he is certainly the club's most intriguing prospect. Selected No. 4 overall back in June, the 18-year-old centerman is an absolute monster, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 216 pounds.

The young Canadian is also fresh off a phenomenal season with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers. He amassed a terrific 27 goals and 46 points in 32 games, and would have done much better if it wasn't for a back injury that kept him out of action for around three months.

Lindstrom possesses a tantalizing combination of speed, size and skill, and he will likely dominate for another season in the WHL before getting a serious chance to crack the Blue Jackets' roster in 2025-26. He and Adam Fantilli are the future of this team down the middle, and the duo should be a formidable one-two punch for years to come.

Although he'll almost certainly get sent down, Jackets new director of player development Rick Nash said Lindstrom should enter the preseason with the goal of making the team.

“That’s got to be everyone's mindset who's coming to a training camp,” Nash said, per NHL.com. “If you come with the mindset that you'll be back in juniors or back in the minors in a few weeks, then you're probably never going to reach your full potential.”

Denton Mateychuk is a defenseman to watch at training camp

Unlike Jiricek, Denton Mateychuk is a defenseman who likely won't be playing for the Blue Jackets this season. But the 20-year-old, who was drafted No. 12 overall in 2022, already has top-four upside.

The Manitoba native has gone nuclear over three seasons with the Moose Jaw Warriors in the WHL. He potted 64 points in 65 games in 2021-22, followed it up with 65 points in 63 games last year, and snapped to the tune of 17 goals and 75 points in 52 games in 2023-24. That was good enough for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as the WHL's defenseman of the year — but he was even better in the postseason.

As Moose Jaw's captain, he upped his game in the playoffs, amassing 11 goals and 30 points and helping the Warriors win the league championship. That earned him playoff MVP distinctions. He has already done everything he needs to do in junior, and he will likely begin the season with the Cleveland Monsters. He suited up for four playoff contests with the AHL club last year, chipping in a very respectable three assists.

“He’s very poised,” Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said of the young D-man, per NHL.com. “You can see his hockey sense is off the charts. The way he passes the puck is like an NHL player.”

Waddell made it clear that this player will likely begin his pro career in the AHL, but he's got a real shot to play NHL contests in 2024-25.

“I'm pretty strict about making sure we do the right thing for these young players,” he said. “It's not so bad if he starts the year in the American League.”

It'll be intriguing to see if Mateychuk ends up getting a shot in the big leagues in 2024-25 — and how long it takes for the undersized defenseman to make his mark.