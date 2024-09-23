The Anaheim Ducks missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023-24. However, they may be building their way back toward contention. Anaheim has an interesting mix of veterans and young players ready to make an impact. Names such as Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish, and Cam Fowler make up the core of this roster.

Growth is not linear, and the Ducks know this all too well. A few years ago, it seemed as if the team was on the cusp of breaking out. But Anaheim has languished near the bottom of the NHL for the past two seasons. This is in spite of the fact that some of the team's top prospects have made the NHL roster.

The Ducks still have young talent waiting to break out. Cutter Gauthier came over via trade during the 2023-24 season. Lukas Dostal is looking to build upon a promising rookie campaign last year. And Anaheim made forward Beckett Sennecke the third overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

In saying this, Anaheim has a few trade candidates on the roster as well. Names such as John Gibson, Trevor Zegras, and Frank Vatrano could improve Anaheim's stash of future assets. Moving these players could also allow more time for the prospects knocking on the door.

There is one trade candidate on the Ducks roster who should be moved sooner rather than later. The 2024-25 campaign is mere weeks away at this time. As a result, it may be time for Anaheim to pull the trigger on trading this veteran player out of town.

Ducks should trade Cam Fowler

Cam Fowler is a Ducks lifer to this point. He went 12th overall to Anaheim in the 2010 NHL Draft. He made the Ducks out of training camp that year. And he has carved out a successful career to this point. Health permitting, Fowler will skate in his 1000th game in the NHL at some point during the 2024-25 campaign.

Over the last three seasons, Fowler has put up solid numbers. In fact, he has scored 35+ points in each of those years. Additionally, he scored more than 40 points in the two years prior to 2023-24. He has put up these numbers while averaging more than 24 minutes a game.

The veteran Anaheim defender certainly has something to give on the ice still. However, his talents are better suited for a team on a contender competing for a playoff spot. Anaheim seems to agree, as Fowler and the Ducks are working through his future with the franchise.

There are a number of teams who could use Fowler on their back end. The Nashville Predators, for example, could use more depth on the blueline. The Toronto Maple Leafs are another team that could stand to add more talent on the back end.

Though the Ducks could wait, it may be best to strike now. Trading Fowler now would avoid half a season worth of speculation and rumors. The team may also receive a better trade package now as opposed to the NHL Trade Deadline in March. Any team trading for Fowler now would have him for two full seasons as opposed to a season and a half.

Cam Fowler has proven he can still perform at a high level. In saying this, his time with the Ducks appears to be coming to an end. It may be best for all involved to rip the bandaid off before the puck drops on the 2024-25 campaign.