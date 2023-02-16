The NHL trade deadline is a little over two weeks away. One of the more intriguing trade candidates this year is Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane.

Kane has spent his entire NHL career with the Blackhawks up to this point. However, with the Blackhawks entering a rebuild and his contract expiring, a trade may be beneficial for both sides.

Kane openly lamented a trade between the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues that sent Vladimir Tarasenko to Broadway. He seemingly wants out, and there is one team who should jump at the chance to acquire him.

With no further ado, here is one perfect Patrick Kane trade the Dallas Stars should offer the Chicago Blackhawks.

Full Stars-Blackhawks trade

In this scenario, the Dallas Stars will likely wait until we get closer to the trade deadline. Salary cap rules relax a bit, allowing them to take on Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks without involving a third “broker” team.

This trade sees the Stars acquire Patrick Kane from the Blackhawks in exchange for winger Denis Gurianov and a conditional 2024 third-round pick.

The third-round pick carries two conditions. First, the pick becomes a 2024 second-round pick if Kane plays in 70% of Dallas’s playoff games and the Stars win a playoff series.

The second condition states that if Kane plays in 70% of Dallas’s playoff games and the Stars make the Stanley Cup Final, the pick becomes a 2024 first-round pick. If neither of these conditions are met, the Blackhawks receive Dallas’s 2024 third-round pick.

Stars acquire Patrick Kane

The Stars need additional scoring depth, especially on the wings. Dallas’ first line consisting of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Joe Pavelski combine for 171 points so far.

However, there is a massive gulf between that total and the combined points for their second line. Their second line combines for just 71 points so far this season.

Kane has not had a great season all told. However, he has a track record as a skilled playmaker who can create scoring chances for his linemates in the offensive zone.

This trade sees the Stars part with Denis Gurianov, a 25-year-old pending restricted free agent. It isn’t too long ago that Gurianov sparked a Stanley Cup Finals run with 17 playoff points.

However, this season has seen the Stars winger score just eight points in 39 games. Gurianov only averages a touch over 12 minutes of time on ice and hasn’t been all to inspiring during that time.

This is essentially a hockey trade for the Stars. Gurianov is young enough that the Blackhawks could help turn his career around. And the draft pick protects them in the event Kane’s lingering hip injury costs him time on the ice.

A third-round pick may be a bit hard to swallow for a team without much draft capital. However, if the Stars get into the playoffs and make a deep run, moving the pick to acquire Patrick Kane would be worth it.

Blackhawks trade Patrick Kane

The Blackhawks are hoping for a 2023 first-round pick in return for Kane. However, with Kane holding a full no-movement clause, they don’t have a ton of leverage here.

The Blackhawks get an intriguing piece in Gurianov who is young enough to turn his career around. The 25-year-old has shown the ability to do more with less time in the past. He scored 20 goals in 2019-20 while averaging just 13 minutes a night.

In the postseason that year, he averaged a little over 13 minutes a night and still shined. He had 17 points in 27 games as the Stars came within two wins of a Stanley Cup.

The Blackhawks receive a legitimate NHL-ready player who can fill a big role on their team right now. If he finds his game again, Chicago can then ship him to another team down the line if they still aren’t competitive.

As for the draft pick, it’s a tough pill to swallow for sure. Going from a 2023 first-rounder to potentially a 2024 third-rounder is not the type of thing you want to see.

However, the Stars have a better shot at winning the Stanley Cup with Kane than they do without him. They certainly have a better shot at winning a playoff series with him in their lineup.

The thing the Blackhawks need to bank on is Kane’s health. The Blackhawks icon has said publicly that he believes reactions to his hip injury are overblown. Chicago continues to play him nearly 20 minutes a night. Kane has played in the vast majority of Chicago’s games, as well.

Overall, the Blackhawks will need to compromise a bit in order to facilitate a trade. The potential for a first-round pick, plus a young forward who may fit Chicago’s timeline, help push this over the line.