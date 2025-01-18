This has been a difficult season for the Boston Bruins. They were expected to contend for the Atlantic Division title once again, but instead of battling the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs for the division lead, they find themselves hanging onto one of the Wild Card spots in the Eastern Conference.

The Bruins have long been know for their consistently strong defensive play, their hard-nosed attitude and clutch scoring. As the season moves toward the final 30-plus game of the regular season, they have not had any area that they could count on consistently.

When the defense failed them early in the season, they fired head coach Jim Montgomery and turned the team over to assistant coach Joe Sacco. That gave the team a lift and also helped their defensive play. But when it comes to the usual level of toughness and clutch scoring, the Bruins have been no better than mediocre in either of those areas.

Since they are already made a coaching move and have brought up Matt Poitras from the team's minor league affiliate in Providence, general manager Don Sweeney should be looking to the trade market to give the team a jolt.

The Bruins defeated the Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning in back-to-back games following a six-game losing streak, so at least there is hope that the team can play solid hockey for the next two-plus months and earn a spot in the playoffs.

However, to make that happen, they could use some additional scoring that will help the team's brutal power play and help them when games are decided in the third period.

Bruins may be looking at the Vancouver Canucks for help

Earlier in the year, it looked like Frank Vatrano of the Anaheim Ducks might be a solid target, but he recently signed a new deal with that team. As a result, it doesn't look like the Ducks are interested in trading Vatrano back to his original team — or to anyone else.

The Bruins may be looking at the Vancouver Canucks to make a trade. The Canucks have a pair of top-six centers, and either one or both may be made available. NHL insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic recently wrote that the Canucks are of a mind to give strong consideration to trading key players.

“League sources have confirmed that the Vancouver Canucks are listening on both J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson,” LeBrun wrote.

“With the season going the way it has and the drama in the room involving the players, Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin is wise to at least see what the market is for each. It doesn’t mean either will be moved, but the mere fact we know for sure the Canucks are talking to teams on each player is certainly not nothing.”

There have been reports of a feud between the two Canucks pivots, and that may have something to do with the team's willingness to move either one or both.

Pettersson and Miller are the targets for Bruins

Pettersson is a 26-year-old Swede who is in his seventh season with the Canucks. He scored 102 points in the 2022-23 season that included 39 goals and 63 assists. Six of his goals came on the power play and five more came shorthanded. He followed up with 89 points last year, but he has been held to 29 points in 38 games this year.

Miller is 32 years old, so that makes him less of a long-term asset for the Bruins or any team that trades for him. However, Miller is a forceful player at 6-1 and 218, and he has had dominant seasons the past three years with the Canucks.

He scored 99 points in 2021-22, followed with 82 points the following season and then came through with 103 points (37 goals and 66 assists) last year. Ten of those goals came on the power play.

Miller's play this season has been uneven with 29 points in his first 34 games, but he is a proven commodity who could benefit from a change of scenery.

Canucks need blue line help

The Canucks have had problems keeping the puck out of their own net as they have given up 141 goals in 44 games. It has been even worse recently as they have allowed opponents to score 21 goals in their last 5 games, for an average of 4.20 per game.

That may mean that the Canucks are looking for a solid defensive defenseman, and that could mean a player like Brandon Carlo would be considered.

The Boston blueliner has been a solid contributor with his defensive consistency, but he has never been a major offensive contributor. Trading Carlo would hurt, but acquiring a player like Miller or Pettersson means that the Bruins would have to give up a tangible asset.