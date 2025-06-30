The Boston Bruins bottomed out in the second half of the 2024-25 NHL season. They finished with the fifth-worst record in the league and picked James Hagens seventh overall in the NHL Draft. But one bright spot will be sticking around a little bit longer. According to multiple reports, the Bruins are closing in on a new contract for pending restricted free agent Morgan Geekie.

“The Bruins are finalizing a contract extension with RFA Morgan Geekie, per sources,” TSN's Chris Johnston reported.

ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reported the same. Then, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported the specifics of the deal, “Morgan Geekie’s new deal with Bruins: 6 years x $5.5 million.”

At 26 years old, Geekie had a career year in 2024-25. He scored 33 goals and added 24 assists in 71 games with the Bruins. In his previous season with Boston, two years with the Seattle Kraken, and two years with the Carolina Hurricanes combined, he had 39 goals.

That makes this deal one of the most difficult of the offseason. Going into last year, he was a serviceable bottom-six center. While that is a valuable position in the NHL, it is nothing compared to a 30-goal scorer. But Geekie shot a mind-boggling 22%, 12% above league average. With all of that, the Bruins gave him a six-year deal.

The Bruins could be big players in free agency after their trade deadline fire sale. They got first-round picks from the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers for Brandon Carlo and Brad Marchand, respectively. That opened up cap space and could lead to a big name landing in Boston.

But first, Bruins GM Don Sweeney is taking care of his restricted free agents. He has four others to sign or qualify, if he so chooses. Oliver Wahlstrom, Jakub Lauko, John Beecher, and Drew Bavaro could get deals in the coming days. But first, Sweeney signs Geekie, who could help their quest to finally find a center.