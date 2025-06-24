The Boston Bruins failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. It was a disastrous season for the franchise, finishing last in the Atlantic Division and with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. The Bruins have hired former player Marco Strum to attempt to right the ship as the head coach. Still, there is a lot of work to do to turn things around in Boston. They have to be active in the trade market, and there are multiple players the Bruins must trade in the 2025 NHL offseason.

Boston has not only hired a new coach but has also already made a transaction this summer, trading Ryan Mast and a seventh-round pick for Victor Soderstrom. While trading for the former 11th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft may be exciting, Soderstrom has yet to do much at the NHL level. Meanwhile, Boston has numerous needs to address before the start of the 2025-26 NHL season. To begin with, they have 10 free agents currently, seven of them being restricted free agents. That includes players such as Morgan Geekie.

Further, the Bruins are in a precarious situation. While they have draft capital, with six picks in the first round over the next four seasons, they have just $24.7 million in cap space. They also have just 13 players under a current NHL contract. The Bruins need to shed salary while both improving draft capital and their team for next season.

The Bruins trade away a new addition

Boston currently has seven players making over $5 million per year. These seven players account for over $54 million of their current $70.7 million in cap hit. While there are stars such as David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman in that calculation, there is also Casey Mittelstadt. Mittelstadt will make $5.75 million per year for the next two seasons. The center was playing on the third line at the end of the season, a spot that should not be filled by someone making that amount of money.

Mittelstadt was traded from the Colorado Avalanche during the season after being acquired from the Buffalo Sabres during the 2023-24 campaign. Mittelstadt would spend just 91 games with the Aves between two seasons before being shipped off to Boston, but during that time, he signed a three-year deal worth $5.75 million per year. He also wasn't a major contributor to the Bruins this year. He scored just four goals and added two assists in his 18 games. Furthermore, he had a -17 plus-minus rating in those 18 games.

The American-born forward has played in over 80 games just three times in his career, and has never scored more than 60 points. Furthermore, his 40 points combined between the two teams this past season were the fourth-highest of his career. For someone being paid as a top-six forward in the NHL, his production has yet to match it. Mittelstadt's defensive statistics have declined over the past few seasons, and he has become more of a one-way forward. With declining production and a high cost, the Bruins need to part ways with this forward to move back towards making the playoffs.

Could Pavel Zacha be on the move?

While moving Mittelstadt would take away a center for the Bruins, there is another center who could be moved as well. Pavel Zacha is going to make $4.75 million this upcoming season. While he is not old, having just turned 29 during this upcoming season, he is a valuable trade chip should the Bruins choose to make this move. Zacha has been playing on the top line for the Bruins and could be at his peak trade value. The former sixth overall pick from the New Jersey Devils has been solid in recent years, having missed just four games in the last three regular seasons.

Zacha is coming off his worst season with the Bruins, scoring just 14 goals while adding 33 assists, for a total of 47 points. In his prior two seasons in Boston, he has scored 21 goals in each season, while scoring over 55 points. Furthermore, his advanced statistics have suggested a decline. He is coming off his lowest IPP rating since the 2018-19 campaign and had one of his lowest scoring chances created of his career. While Zacha is still a net positive in the top six, with a team working to rebuild, and his declining production, he may not be the best fit in Boston long term.

Boston strikes big on the goalie market

Joonas Korpisalo was traded to the Bruins last summer as part of the deal that sent Linus Ullmark to the Senators. He was brought in to be the backup to Swayman, but now may be the perfect time to move on from the goaltender. To begin with, it is clear that Swayman is the primary goaltender for the Bruins. They traded a top-quality goaltender in Ullmark to make room for Swayman to start in Boston. Furthermore, he is due $8.25 million per year for the next seven seasons. Boston would struggle to move on from that contract, meaning they are stuck with Swayman. Still, paying $3 million per year to a backup is hard to handle, especially when there is already over $8 million committed to their main guy.

There are multiple teams interested in goaltenders this offseason. With the limited free agent market at the position, the Bruins could bring in plenty of prospects, players, or future draft capital by trading away their backup goaltender. Jake Allen is seen as the top goaltender on the market, but overall, Allen has similar numbers to Korpisalo. Furthermore, multiple teams are interested in finding goaltender help. While Allen may be less expensive on the open market, he can only go to one team. This means someone will be desperate for goaltending help, and the Bruins need to capitalize on this situation.

Overall, the Bruins still have solid parts, but they need a lot of work to return to the playoffs next year. They have pieces that need to be moved in order to save cap space and progress as a franchise.