The Boston Bruins hoped to compete for the Stanley Cup in 2025. And there was little reason to doubt their ability before this past season began. Unfortunately, everything went wrong for this team. Boston missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Bruins did not get any luck in the NHL Draft Lottery, either. But they did receive the No. 7 pick through the draw.

Boston is looking to retool its roster after years of contention. They aren't showing any interest in a full rebuild at this time. In saying this, they do not appear prepared to trade this pick. After all, the Bruins have not had a pick this high since they selected Tyler Seguin second overall in 2010. And they haven't outright owned a top-10 pick since 2006.

Boston could move this pick for immediate help. But they do not know when they'd get a chance to add a high-end talent to their prospect pipeline again. Especially if they don't enter a full rebuild. This could compel them to hang onto the pick.

There are a number of options the Bruins could pursue with this selection. Here are three of these potential options with the 2025 NHL Draft less than a week away.

Brantford Bulldogs forward Jake O'Brien

The Bruins are in need of center depth, especially at the NHL level. Boston did draft Dean Letourneau with their first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. However, more is needed, especially at the top of the depth chart.

Jake O'Brien fits the Bruins preferred style of play to a tee. He brings an element of physicality Bruins fans can easily get behind. But he isn't just a rough-and-tumble, bang-and-crash forward. The Bulldogs star possesses high-end offensive ability. He isn't the most skilled player in the world, but he can generate chances while scoring some goals on his own.

There are some questions over O'Brien's ceiling in the NHL. He is a fast riser, and there are some debates whether he can stick in the top-six. There is a lot to like, though. And if the Bruins like his potential, this is a name to watch at seventh-overall.

Brandon Wheat Kings forward Roger McQueen

If Boston is serious about entering a new era, they could move away from the rough-and-tumble brand of hockey they play. At least, to some extent. If this is something they're interested in doing, keep an eye on Brandon Wheat Kings star Roger McQueen.

McQueen was a candidate to go No. 1 in the 2025 NHL Draft at the beginning of the year. A back injury kept him out of action for a good amount of time, though. He did impress when he returned to the ice, but the back injury is something all teams must consider.

When healthy, McQueen has shown the ability to be a top-line center in the NHL. He could be an elite player if he can avoid injuries. The Bruins need this sort of talent in their pipeline. If McQueen's medicals show no red flags, this is a worthwhile option for Boston to consider.

Seattle Thunderbirds defenseman Radim Mrtka

Center is not the Bruins' only position of need. It is the position many expect them to address at the 2025 NHL Draft. However, they do need a defenseman. And ClutchPoints recently gave the Bruins a star blueliner in our most recent 2025 NHL Mock Draft.

Radim Mrtka began his 2024-25 season in his native Czechia. However, he made a move to the Western United States in search of more playing time. This move worked wonders as he excelled with the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds. Mrtka is a mobile defender with an imposing 6'6″ frame and dynamic offensive skill.

The Bruins have not selected a defenseman in the first round in 2017. And they haven't picked a defenseman with their first pick in the NHL Draft since 2020. Boston has a need on the back-end, and Mrtka could be a home run selection for this team this coming Friday.