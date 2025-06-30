The Boston Bruins are fresh off assembling a strong crop of prospects in the 2025 NHL Draft, and they will be looking to keep up the positive momentum heading into free agency. Ahead of the market opening on July 1, the Bruins managed to re-sign three of their pending free agents after agreeing to a six-year, $33 million contract extension with Morgan Geekie on Sunday night.

With Geekie back on board, that allowed Boston's front office to focus on several of their other pending free agents. On Monday morning, the team shared that they had agreed to new deals with defenseman Henri Jokiharju, center Johnny Beecher, and goalie Michael DiPietro, which is good business for the team, as all three will not test the open market.

“A trio of signings,” the Bruins announced on X.

Bruins continue to keep key pieces in town after Morgan Geekie extension

Keeping Geekie in town was crucial, and by doing so, general manager Don Sweeney was able to hammer out some other deals before free agency. Jokiharju, who was picked up by the B's at the trade deadline, earned a three-year, $9 million deal, while DiPietro earned a two-year, $1.625 million deal after starring in between the pipes for the Providence Bruins, Boston's AHL affiliate, last season. Beecher earned himself a one-year, $900,000 extension after taking the ice in 78 games for the Bruins last season.

With these three guys returning, Boston can turn their attention towards upgrading their roster after keeping some key parts of their core group in town. The Bruins could still have some more work to do before free agency gets underway too, so they are worth keeping tabs on moving forward. The NHL free agent market is set to open at 12 p.m. ET on July 1, and it ultimately wouldn't be a surprise to see the B's be one of the busier teams across the league.