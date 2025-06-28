The Boston Bruins selected James Hagens seventh overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. The Boston College center was in contention for the first overall pick, but slipped to seventh. When he was available for Boston to take, general manager Don Sweeney jumped at the opportunity. To cap it off, Adam Sandler announced the Bruins' pick, making Hagens' great day even better.

Sandler came onto the screen in his iconic Bruins number 18 Happy Gilmore jersey. The sequel, Happy Gilmore 2, is coming out this summer on Netflix and features incredible cameos. After he was drafted, it was revealed that Hagens' favorite movie is the original Happy Gilmore. He'll have an even better time watching the sequel this summer.

There was a lot of buzz around the Islanders trading back up to snatch Hagens, who is from Long Island. But the Bruins fell in love with the Boston College product and did not make any mistake about it. The Eagles went 27-8-2 in Hagens' freshman season, losing in the round of eight to Denver.

Whether Hagens is playing for the Bruins or the Eagles, Boston will be his hockey home for the foreseeable future. He joins a weak prospect pool, a result of their continued success in recent years. But after a dismal season, they earned the seventh overall pick in the draft. They needed to add talent in the draft, and they succeeded.

Sandler was one of many celebrity announcers at the NHL Entry Draft. The Predators had 2024 Hall of Famer Shea Weber, the Flyers had 76ers legend Charles Barkley announce their selection, and members of the Goo Goo Dolls came out for their hometown Buffalo Sabres.

The Bruins do not have any other picks in the first round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, but should be active throughout the offseason.