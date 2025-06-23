The Boston Bruins had a rough season in 2024-25 that isn't indicative of their high standards, and now it's time for changes on the ice. The Bruins will certainly be doing all they can this offseason to get back to contender status in the Eastern Conference, but they are also making some surprising changes outside of the personnel department.

Late on Sunday night, the Bruins posted a little teaser on social media that suggested a change might be in the works.

As many fans speculated what the change might be, the Bruins didn't give them much time to let their imaginations run wild. On Monday morning, they revealed that they are actually going back to an old logo.

Built by Boston. Powered by Tradition. pic.twitter.com/TZCFzpOYLf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Bruins used this logo with the yellow “B” in the middle for nearly 40 years before switching to the black logo they have been using for nearly three decades now. The blast from the past will give some older fans nostalgia while uniting younger fans with the tradition of one of the Original Six franchises in the NHL.

On the ice, the Bruins have a lot of work to do to get back to where they want to be. Last season was the first campaign that saw Boston miss the playoffs since 2016 and the first that saw it finish below .500 since 2007, so this is somewhat uncharted territory for it.

On top of all that, the Bruins saw the departure of a franchise icon in Brad Marchand when he was traded to the Florida Panthers just before the trade deadline. Marchand then turned into a playoff hero for the Panthers, coming up with a number of massive plays while leading Florida to its second straight Stanley Cup.

All of this will have the Bruins and their fans hungry to get back to winning. They still have a pair of elite players in David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy, and now it's time to get them back on a contending team that can make a push for the franchise's first Stanley Cup since 2011. Now, they have a new look to rock while they're doing it.