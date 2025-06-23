The Boston Bruins are making moves and bringing back some key players on the team, as they recently signed defenseman Mason Lohrei to a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season. Lohrei was selected by the Bruins in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Lohrei appeared in 77 games for the Bruins this season and recorded five goals and 28 assists for 33 points. Among the players for the Bruins last season, Lohrei ranked second in power play points, fourth in assists, and fifth in points, while also leading the defensemen in assists, points, and power play points while averaging close to 20 minutes on ice per game. For his career, he's played in 118 games and has nine goals and 37 assists for 46 points.

The Bruins are in a spot now where they want to build on their young talent, as they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. At the trade deadline, they traded players such as former captain Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, and Brandon Carlo.

There's no doubt that they want to get back to contention, and they will have to continue to make moves throughout the offseason to add key pieces. They still have David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy, who are capable enough to lead the team to wins, but they're going to need more if they want to compete with some of the best in the conference.

This team will definitely have a new vibe to it, especially after switching back to an old logo that they once had. The Bruins will go back to the logo where they had the yellow “B” in the middle before switching to the black logo they have been using for some time.

Fans will love the new look, and hopefully, the saying of “look good, play good” will serve them well next season.