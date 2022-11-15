Published November 15, 2022

By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 3 min read

The beginning of the 2022-23 season has been far from perfect for the New York Knicks. The team is just 6-7 and 10th in the Eastern Conference. If the season ends today, the ‘Bockers would take the last spot in the Play-In Tournament.

The team has a lot of expectations for this campaign. The front office invested in Jalen Brunson to be the new starting point guard. While he is averaging a career-high 19.5 points, he is sharing a similar issue with his fellow co-stars in New York.

New York’s main players are struggling to hit their 3-point shots. Brunson is shooting 29.4 percent from beyond the arc, while RJ Barrett and Julius Randle are at 30.6 percent and 33.3 percent, respectively. The Knicks rank 29th in the league with a 32.5 percent accuracy from deep.

With the stars having some problems, other players are getting their chances to shine. Although his numbers might not attract many eyes, one player has been a bright spot in New York. With that said, here is one pleasant surprise for the New York Knicks early in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Obi Toppin

Obi Toppin entered the NBA with tons of expectations. Coming off as the consensus National Player of the Year after his second year in Dayton, he was seen as the future of the Knicks alongside Barrett. For his first two years in the NBA, he looked like a solid player, but not a franchise cornerstone.

Entering the 2022-23 campaign, Toppin had career averages of 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists. He made 52.1 percent of his field goals, but just 30.8 percent of his 3-point shots. Since he was a 22-year-old rookie, some believed there was not much room for growth.

So far this year, Toppin is proving doubters wrong. He is averaging a career-best 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is also shooting 48.1 percent from the field and leading the team with 40 percent on 3-pointers–all while making 100 percent of his free-throw shots. Notably, Toppin is the only Knick averaging double-digits in points other than the trio of Randle, Brunson and Barrett.

His 3-point shooting has been a good sign for New York since he attempts 4.2 a contest. Also, he is averaging less than a foul per game, which is helpful since Randle already has six games with at least five fouls, including fouling out in a 3-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road.

While his numbers are far from an All-star level, Toppin is providing some quality play off the bench for New York. With the team aiming a return to the postseason, his rise has been a pleasant surprise. Still, the Knicks need more from their main players.

But, at the very least, ‘Bockers fans can enjoy and be happy that one of the team’s recent first-round picks is slowly blossoming in front of their eyes. It might take some extra years until Toppin becomes a more impactful player, but he has someone to look up to.

Randle earned his first All-Star selection in his seventh year in the league (2020-21) after playing for three organizations. The former Kentucky Wildcat also won the NBA Most Improved Player award that season and was selected to the All-NBA Second Team.

Toppin has the potential to follow Randle’s steps as a late bloomer. Until then, New York will have a solid power forward that helps the main trio. Toppin might still be a few seasons away from his peak form, but he should be a key contributor to the Knicks.