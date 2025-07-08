The Milwaukee Brewers jumped out to an early lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, chasing starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto from the game with a 5-run first inning. The Brewers cruised to an easy 9-1 win with the only drama involving the health of reliever Aaron Ashby.

Ashby was struck on his pitching hand by a come-backer in the top of the eighth inning. While the Brewers’ athletic trainer came out to check on Ashby, he was able to stay in the game. After the win, manager Pat Murphy provided an update on the lefty, telling reporters that X-rays of his hand were negative, per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

Brewers reliever Aaron Ashby has dominated in 2025 since May debut

Ashby entered the game in the seventh inning with the Brewers up 7-0. And he remained in the game to pitch the top of the eighth after Milwaukee took a 9-0 lead. With two on and two out, Ashby gave up an RBI single to Esteury Ruiz, which deflected off the pitcher’s hand before ending up in right field.

The single ended the Brewers’ shutout but it did not end Ashby’s night. After getting checked out by Milwaukee’s staff and throwing some practice pitches, the fourth-year pro was allowed to continue. He got out of the inning without further damage by inducing a grounder to shortstop from Michael Conforto.

Ashby has been dominant this year. He opened the season on the injured list with a right oblique strain. But since making his 2025 debut in May he’s bolstered the Brewers’ bullpen. Ashby has only allowed the opposing team to score in two of his 12 appearances this season.

Ashby now has a 1.27 ERA with a 0.94 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings for Milwaukee this season.

The Brewers signed Ashby to a five-year extension in 2022 when the team envisioned him as a starter. However, he missed the entire 2023 season after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder. When he returned in 2024, he made the switch to the bullpen.

Ashby was effective in relief last season. After two early starts, he moved to Milwaukee’s bullpen full time in August. Following the change he had a 1.37 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings.

The Brewers hope he avoided an injury Monday as the team won for the third time in four games. Milwaukee improved to 51-40 on the season and the team is now 3.5 games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.