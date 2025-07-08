PHOENIX– Being in the WNBA for nine seasons usually comes with its unique history. For sharpshooting Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb, she posted a career-high 36 points on Monday against the Dallas Wings.

Her previous career-high? In 2021 with the New York Liberty, where she dropped 30 points

It all began in the first quarter on Monday, where she unloaded with 19 points. Her individual point total was equal to Dallas's point total as a team in the opening period.

Catch and shoot, after catch and shoot, was all it took for Whitcomb. The two-person game between her and Alyssa Thomas was operating on all cylinders in the 30-point blowout.

Earlier in the year, the Mercury rookies saw Whitcomb's career as a blueprint. After struggling from the 3-point line to start the season, the Australian guard has turned the tide.

Following the game, she detailed how her confidence isn't rattled based on whether or not the ball goes in the mesh net.

"If she (Alyssa Thomas) finds you, and you have open shots, and she's telling you to shoot them, it instills a lot of confidence in you."

“That's the thing about it, shots or they don't fall,” Whitcomb said. “Everything we've been focusing on has been, are they good shots?

“In particular, when AT (Alyssa Thomas) finds you and you have open shots and she's telling you to shoot them, you're going to keep shooting them. It instills a lot of confidence in you, so I wasn't worried about that.”

Confidence is no problem for Whitcomb, who herself has been a sniper from beyond-the-arc ever since entering the league. Entering the year, the Mercury guard had the second-most 3-point baskets off the bench in the league.

Considering she's only been in the league for nine seasons, that's quite the accomplishment. She's attempted the most threes of her entire career in 2025. To further solidify this point, she's made four or more threes in five of her last six games.

Mercury HC Nate Tibbetts loves what he sees from Sami Whitcomb

One of Whitcomb's biggest advocates has been head coach Nate Tibbetts. While his approach is unique for every player, he always understood how good Whitcomb was and how good she is.

Despite the early struggles, Tibbetts, like her fellow teammates, told her to keep shooting and be confident. After the game, the head coach joked and told Whitcomb the team needed 10-12 made threes despite only making seven.

Following the laughter, he broke down what stands out about the player that is Sami Whitcomb.

"She's been everything we hoped for. Her professionalism, her approach when she speaks up."

“What Sami is about is she's self-made,” Tibbetts said. “Give her credit to be doing what she's doing at her age. Her work ethic is second to none. (On Sunday), she got two workouts in before the start of practice. She's been everything we've hoped for.

“Just her professionalism, her approach when she speaks up. No one could question her because everyone knows she's about the right stuff. So I'm really glad I've got an opportunity to coach someone like her because she's special. It's great to have her here.”

The tide eventually turned, and it's been going in Whitcomb's favor. Starting in place of Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally is no easy task, but she took full advantage.

As she mentioned in previous weeks, the numbers will catch up to where they typically have been. Still, she wanted to expand upon that point.

“For the rest of the season, if I don't make shots for a stretch, if I do, I'm going to keep shooting them,” Whitcomb said. “I'm going to keep doing the same thing in terms of my prep.

“Games like this and making shots and stuff definitely helps you, I think, when you are in a bit of a stretch where maybe you haven't.”