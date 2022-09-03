1 Sixers player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of expectations for the 2022-23 NBA season. Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey got some new supporting players to help them as they look to lead the Sixers to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Another playoff exit before the conference finals would feel like a dagger to the heart for the Sixers. Being done after winning one series has to be a trend that Philadelphia breaks this season. The talent is there for the Sixers to make a deep run and now, so is the depth. Any questions about this team aren’t regarding what they do but how effectively they do it.

Will Embiid finally win the MVP Award? Will Harden bounce back and look like a high-quality player again? Will Maxey take another leap in his game? Who among Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker and De’Anthony Melton will be the most important player behind the big three?

The answers to those questions have yet to be revealed. The one that Philly fans will be watching very closely is the one regarding the wunderkind guard. Tyrese Maxey made a name for himself in his second season with the Sixers. He has what it takes to shock the world by emerging as an All-Star this upcoming season.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey showed flashes of his potential in his rookie season, averaging 8.0 points in 15.3 minutes per game. His 39-point outing to lead a seven-man Sixers team in a loss to the Denver Nuggets was the biggest game of his young career and foreshadowed all the buckets he would get in his second season.

In his second season, Maxey took off. He played 20 more minutes per game and showed that he can produce at a pretty high level. His overall production didn’t look too different from that of his rookie season per 100 possessions. It was his shooting efficiency from the field that changed the most. However, all this proved was that Maxey was always a baller.

With a lightning-quick first step and masterful shooting touch, Tyrese Maxey is a nightmare to guard. His speed attacking the hoop doesn’t diminish his feathery touch, which he has shown by making nearly 43 percent of his triples last season and hitting floaters as far out as the elbow. Plays like this one should be the bread and butter for Philadelphia this season.

Tyrese Maxey has been playing really well off James Harden in their first two games. Getting plenty of opportunities to run out in transition and attack off the catch. Harden's quick skip pass here forces a fast closeout, which Maxey can easily drive past for the floater. pic.twitter.com/RtZTcZ4I07 — Tom West (@TomWestNBA) February 27, 2022

Defenses will have to bring Maxey’s man off of him to cover the pick-and-roll. When Harden delivers an accurate pass, Maxey can let it fly if he has the space or zoom by his defender. Then he has the floater, a dump-off to Embiid or even Tucker in the opposite corner at his disposal. Few defenses will be able to halt Maxey and cover all those options.

Maxey’s improvement in his 3-point shooting is not a mirage, as he has showcased his shooting touch throughout his basketball career. Needing an extra season to showcase it at the NBA level is not a slant against that skill of his. Expecting him to rival Seth Curry on the 3-point leaderboard, though, may not be necessary but Maxey should remain a top-notch shooter.

Harden was the key to unlocking Maxey’s tremendous potential. His month-by-month splits noticeably change when Harden arrived, as his shooting efficiency skyrockets. Highlighted by true shooting percentages north of 60 in February, March and April, it’s clear that he eviscerates defenses using Harden’s playmaking.

The Maxey-Harden partnership could get even better after a full offseason of working out together. Harden will still remain one of the Sixers’ top scorers but he could also decide to let Maxey take a bigger share of the shots as he continues to age. The trust should be there for the former MVP to let the youngster handle the ball more and initiate the offense. Maxey doesn’t always need Harden to help him create havoc amongst the defense.

Tyrese Maxey in the 4th quarter tonight: 13 points on 5/5 shooting, including a personal 9-0 run that stretched the Sixers' lead from 103-101 to 112-101 pic.twitter.com/4NdZcL6mMW — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) March 22, 2022

To those who watch Tyrese Maxey closely, another big jump in production may not be surprising at all — it may even be expected. But to the greater NBA-watching public, the Sixers revolve around Embiid and Harden. That is pretty true but it’s also the reason why Maxey can dominate. His skills make him a perfect complement to both of them and he is still improving at just 21 years old. Sadly, taking another big step won’t guarantee an All-Star nod.

Being named an All-Star will be pretty tough. The NBA provides just four spots for guards (plus a pair of positionless spots) and the likes of Trae Young, Zach LaVine, LaMelo Ball, Fred VanVleet, Darius Garland and Harden himself will be looking to earn the nod again. Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal will be looking to get back and Western Conference stars Donovan Mitchell and Dejounte Murray are now in the East.

Maxey can separate himself from the pack by bumping his numbers up again — 23 points and five assists should be achievable — and helping the Sixers reach a top record. The competition will be stiff but the Philly fan favorite undoubtedly has the skill to contend with the top guards in the Eastern Conference. If the numbers match it, he should easily be in All-Star contention.

The Tyrese Maxey propaganda will be in full force in the City of Brotherly Love heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, and for good reason. An All-Star bid will be a real possibility for him as he looks to help the Sixers make a deep playoff run.