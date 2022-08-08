‘Chemistry is everything’: Tyrese Maxey dishes on James Harden partnership after summer workouts

The Philadelphia 76ers are ready to go for the 2022-23 season. They have revamped their bench behind their starting lineup this offseason, and are hoping that their starting five, which features Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey, will be able to work together better than they did last season.

Harden’s first few months with the 76ers were a bit rocky, and it resulted in them losing in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat in six games. Heading into the upcoming campaign, Harden is looking to become a more natural fit in Philly’s starting lineup, and his backcourt partner Maxey is willing to do what it takes to make things work with Harden.

Maxey recently discussed how important it’s going to be for him to develop chemistry alongside Harden moving forward, and how their initial stretch playing together should help them greatly this upcoming season. This is great to hear from 76ers fans, who weren’t too thrilled with how the beginning of Harden’s time with the Sixers went last season. Here’s what Maxey had to say about working with Harden:

“It’s gonna be great. Chemistry is everything. We only played like 20-something games together so for us to be able to have a whole training camp and an entire season together, it’s gonna be nothing but good things for us and a positive outcome.” – Tyrese Maxey, Sixers Wire

This is a great mindset for Maxey to have heading into the season. How he and Harden perform in the backcourt for Philadelphia will be crucial in determining how successful their upcoming campaign is. Things didn’t get off to a great start for Harden, but with an offseason to train alongside Maxey, there’s a chance that things could be looking up for the 76ers as they gear up for the 2022-23 season.