The Chicago Bears have a massive 2023 NFL season ahead of them with expectations that they haven't had in quite some time. Pretty much all of those expectations are thanks to the presence of third-year quarterback Justin Fields, as those within and outside of the organization are predicting a break out from him this season. Besides Fields, Bears GM Ryan Poles loaded up on talent on both sides of the ball this NFL offseason via the 2023 NFL Draft and NFL free agency. Fields will now have the most talent he has ever had since arriving in the NFL, which should pay dividends in 2023. The biggest addition of the offseason by Poles was bringing in wide receiver DJ Moore to be the Bears new number one option for Fields. However, he actually won't be the player that will make or break the Bears season. One surprising player that will make or break the Bears 2023 NFL season is wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Chase Claypool arrived with the Bears after the NFL trade deadline last year, but never truly acclimated to the offense. In seven games played with the Bears in 2022, Claypool had 14 receptions for 140 yards, with one more fumble than his zero touchdowns. After a full offseason under his belt and now a training camp underway to build stronger chemistry with Fields, Claypool expects to be much more of a force this season. Bears fans are pretty much demanding it, as Chicago did give up a second-round pick for him that fans are commanding be accounted for. It will all remain to be seen until the regular season, but Chase Claypool will have a chance to make it up to Bears fans in 2023 after a rough 2022, and he could end up being the make or break player for them in the 2023 NFL season.

*Stats via ESPN

Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool might not be the expected pick to be the make or break player for the Bears, but he makes a lot of sense. First off, the expectations for Claypool are way more varied versus other sure things on the roster. Justin Fields is obviously the main catalyst for a successful Bears season, so him being the make or break player would be no surprise at all. The next likely option on the Chicago offense would be DJ Moore, but again this is not that surprising of a choice. If Moore can play like he has before and the chemistry already being reported about him and Fields is true, then the connection should be true. This is what makes Claypool such a wild card, as he has showed flashes of elite wide receiver play in the past, but has only shown struggles in a Bears uniform.

From Week 1, DJ Moore will be receiving the most attention out of all the Bears wideouts. Neutralizing Justin Fields' running game and not allowing Moore to be a game breaker will be defenses number one priority when facing the Bears; this leaves the rest of the Bears skill players with an opportunity to be difference makers. Other than Claypool, Darnell Mooney can be expected to put up consistent numbers like he has ever since being drafted by Chicago, and the same should be expected for tight end Cole Kmet. Claypool is the one player on the Bears offense that could fall on either end of the spectrum, either being a star option for Fields or being a lost trade by Ryan Poles.

If Chase Claypool can play like the elite deep-ball threat with imposing strength and size like he did at times with the Steelers, he will suddenly become one of the best second WR options in the NFL. Alongside Moore, Mooney and Kmet, Justin Fields could see himself with arguably a top five pass-catching group in the NFL. On the other hand, if Claypool struggles, then Mooney and Kmet would have to pick up his slack and receive a lot more attention in a year where they expect to be more open. Truthfully, Claypool might be the biggest key on the entire Bears offense for them to find success.

In the end, the Bears offense will go as Justin Fields goes. He will undoubtedly be a threat every play with his legs like he was last year, but teams will be especially careful with their game plans for his rushing attack in 2023. Fields will have to beat teams with his arm this season, and DJ Moore will most likely be the primary beneficiary. With opposing defenses also understanding that, the second pass-catching option becomes a massive responsibility for the Bears. This is where Chase Claypool will come in as the most surprising make or break player for Chicago in the 2023 NFL season.