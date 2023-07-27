The Chicago Bears' Justin Fields is one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL. His potential as a fantasy football star is undeniable. With a new season on the horizon, it's time to take a closer look at Fields' fantasy football outlook for the 2023 NFL season. In this article, we'll examine Fields' strengths and weaknesses, his potential as a top-tier fantasy quarterback, and what fantasy football players can expect from him in the upcoming season.

Strengths

Justin Fields' rushing ability is one of his biggest strengths. It's what helped him finish as one of the top QBs in fantasy football in his first full season starting in 2022. He rushed for 1,143 yards in 2022. However, according to some reports, Fields is likely to run less and pass more this season. This could be a double-edged sword for fantasy football players.

On one hand, Fields' passing numbers could increase, leading to more fantasy points. On the other hand, his rushing numbers could decrease, which could hurt his fantasy value. Fields has the game-changing ability as a ball carrier. This gives him the potential to be a top-five fantasy quarterback. The addition of wide receiver DJ Moore should also boost the passing totals for Fields. If he can improve his accuracy and increase his passing numbers even a little bit, he has legitimate top-three potential at the position. Some even say Fields has a higher ceiling than Justin Herbert. We're not sure we buy that since Herbert has been a consistent fantasy performer in his first two NFL seasons. Still, Fields definitely has all the physical tools to meet that projection.

Weaknesses & Risks

Now onto the chinks in Justin Fields' armor. One of his biggest weaknesses is his lack of experience, and he will need to continue to develop his skills if he wants to become a consistent fantasy football performer. Additionally, Fields struggled with accuracy at times last season, completing just 60.4 percent of his passes. However, he has shown flashes of brilliance, and his potential is undeniable.

Aside from accuracy issues, other potential risks or concerns for fantasy football managers considering drafting Fields in 2023 are potential injury risks due to his elite-level mobility and style of play, uncertainty about his passing numbers, and his risky draft selection.

According to some reports, Fields is a risky draft selection at his current ADP of QB6. We disagree. That actually seems like a good spot for him to go in drafts, even for his biggest skeptics. In all, sure, Justin Fields carries some risks and concerns that fantasy football players should consider before drafting him. However, he also has the potential to be a top-tier fantasy quarterback in 2023.

Fields' Potential

Again, Fields has all the tools to be an elite fantasy quarterback this year. In fact, we believe that if Fields can continue to develop his skills and improve his accuracy, he could be a fantasy football star for years to come.

I mean, we already know Fields' rushing skills make him a potential top-five Fantasy quarterback. That said, if his passing game improves he has a shot to be the highest-scoring quarterback in Fantasy. Following the mold of the Bills and Eagles, the Bears tried to improve their receiver depth by adding someone like high-profile receiver DJ Moore. We expect him to provide a reliable target for an improved Fields. Moore will help in problem areas like third downs and intermediate pass completions. For his part, Fields simply has to be a better thrower.

Last season, 48.4 percent of his Fantasy points from his breakout Week 5 through the end of the year came on his rushing stats alone. That number seems tough to replicate, so if Fields doesn't make strides throwing the ball, he'll disappoint. But if he does improve, the gamble of taking him as the fifth or sixth quarterback off the board will pay off in spades. For now, managers should expect Fields to be a top-six-to-eight pick in Superflex/two-QB leagues and a Round 3 or 4 choice in one-QB formats.

Team Outlook

To properly evaluate Fields, we also have to take a closer look at the outlook for his team, the Chicago Bears. They enter the 2023-24 NFL season with high expectations and an intriguing offense from a Fantasy Football perspective. With Justin Fields at quarterback, the Bears have provided him with system continuity and added more weapons to his arsenal, including receivers Moore, Darnell Mooney, and arguably even Chase Claypool (if they keep him). Fields' rushing skills make him a potential top-five Fantasy quarterback, and if his passing game improves, he has the potential to be the highest-scoring.

However, there are still some burning questions surrounding the Bears' offense heading into the season. Overall, the Bears' campaign in the 2023-24 NFL season holds promise, but there are uncertainties that Fantasy Football managers should consider when evaluating their players for their rosters.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, Justin Fields' fantasy football outlook for the 2023 NFL season is full of potential. While he has some weaknesses to work on, his strengths are undeniable. He also has the potential to be a top-tier fantasy quarterback. Fantasy football managers should keep a close eye on Fields this season, as he could be a game-changer for their teams.