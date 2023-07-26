Chase Claypool is ready for the 2023 season. In fact, he believes it is the “biggest year” of his life, per Chris Emma.

“This is the biggest year of my life, and I understand that,” Claypool said. “If anyone thinks my work ethic isn't matching that, they're deeply mistaken.”

Claypool is clearly prepared for the upcoming campaign. He will play a major role in the Bears offense this season without question.

Chase Claypool's 2023 season with Bears

Claypool recently suffered an injury setback but the Bears still expect him to be ready for the 2023 season. At just 25-years old, Claypool still has an opportunity to establish himself as a star receiver.

Claypool spent the first two and a half seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He displayed signs of stardom but didn't find much consistency. The Bears are hopeful he will take the next step in Chicago.

Chase Claypool is confident in the team as well. He believes the Bears will improve drastically during the 2023 campaign. From a personal standpoint, Claypool has previously fired back at people who've questioned his motivation. He is doing everything he can to show that he's ready to take that aforementioned next step in his career.

He will not be lacking any motivation in 2023 given that it is a contract year. Playing on expiring contracts tends to bring the best out of players. If Claypool performs well with the Bears, he will be in line to make a massive amount of money as a free agent following the campaign.