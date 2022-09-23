1 Thunder player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The 2022-23 NBA season has not even begun yet, and it has been a disaster already for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Chet Holmgren, has been declared out for the rest of the season because of an injury he sustained in a Pro-Am game. Star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just recently incurred a Grade 2 MCL sprain, which will force him to miss the start of training camp and perhaps the beginning of the regular season.

NBA fans have already started making jokes that OKC will likely just tank another season and hope to draft Victor Wembanyama next year. With a 2022-23 campaign still in front of the Thunder, building a formidable starting lineup that could compete will be an immense challenge. One individual who started a plethora of games last season and is in danger of losing that role is Aaron Wiggins.

Thunder swingman Aaron Wiggins

Losing Holmgren and having a hobbled Gilgeous-Alexander will open more opportunities for the youngsters as starters or second-unit players. As a second-round pick last season, Aaron Wiggins received a ton of minutes because of the numerous injuries to guys like Josh Giddey and Luguentz Dort. It was an open secret that the Thunder were not competing for a playoff spot, so developing the young guys was an utmost priority.

Wiggins was utilized for long stretches in some instances because of his ability to play on both ends of the floor. There were contests in which he would earn over 30 minutes and score over 20 points plus chip in several rebounds and assists. For a rookie who was not highly touted entering the NBA, it was admirable for Wiggins to showcase his talent instantly and not be afraid of the bright lights.

Wiggins played 50 games in the 2021-22 season, with 36 of those coming as a starter. He averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 24.2 minutes per game. That is more than adequate production for the 55th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Wiggins’ 2-point percentage was excellent at 57.3%, but it is his outside shooting that is still a huge hole in his game. Shooting 30.4% on almost three attempts per game from 3-point distance must be enhanced to the mid or high 30s.

With Josh Giddey and Luguentz Dort coming back healthy, it will be unlikely for Aaron Wiggins to retain his starting spot from last season. Giddey is a better all-around player with massive upside, especially with his phenomenal passing prowess along with the combination of attacking the rim tenaciously. Giddey will likely begin the year as the starting 2-guard for coach Mark Daigneault, though there is also the possibility he starts at point guard if SGA is out. Tre Mann, Theo Maledon, and Ty Jerome are also listed on the depth chart at point guard.

For the wing position, Dort is one of the toughest and most fearless defenders in the association. Daigneault will prefer Dort over Aaron Wiggins because he will need Dort to guard the likes of Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic, and Dort just signed a lucrative contract extension as well.

The Thunder also added two wings/forwards in the lottery: Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng. These youngsters will likely come off the bench to start the season, providing more competition for Wiggins, but don’t rule out one of them starting at some point. Trusty veteran Kenrich Williams is another guy in place who has earned minutes.

With a messy situation in OKC right now, it will be intriguing to figure out who will be in the first unit of the squad by training camp. Daigneault has some major decisions to make.