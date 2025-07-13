NBA analyst and Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley labeled the champion Oklahoma City Thunder as the team to beat in the NBA, coming off its championship season, and expects things to remain that way for the foreseeable future. Locking their core three players — All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren — into max deals while on the cusp of their prime years, the Thunder are in a position to compete for titles.

While reiterating his frustration with ESPN during the 2024-25 campaign, Barkley says the Thunder were the team to beat last season, and will be in the same position next season as defending champions, per Yahoo! Sports.

“Well, I went off last year on ESPN. I didn’t know I was going to be working for them,” Barkley said. “All they talked about all the time was the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. I’m like, neither one of those teams is a contender. Why do you talk about them every day? I said nobody can beat the Oklahoma City Thunder. I said Denver’s got a shot at it. But that’s it. Now, I think the Rockets got a shot at it. But I said halfway through the season, nobody can beat that team four times.”

After trading for All-Star Kevin Durant, the Houston Rockets are projected to be a legitimate threat to the Thunder at the top of the upper echelon of the Western Conference. Still, Charles Barkley expects the Thunder to remain on top ahead of the Rockets and the Denver Nuggets.

“They’re gonna be the favorites for the next three or four years,” Barkley added. “They’re young. They’re talented. They’re very well-coached. Now, the Rockets have had a great summer. So have the Nuggets. But those are the top three teams in the West right now.”

How Nuggets series took Jalen Williams, Thunder to another level

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams revealed the impact the Nuggets had amid their second-round, seven-game series in the Western Conference semifinals. For Williams, it was most challenging throughout his championship run amid a right wrist injury.

“The Denver series made me grow up as a player. The Denver series was, by far, the most painful series I had,” Williams said. “I got my hand stepped on. The Aaron Gordon play. I took a weird fall and tried to brace. So, I was messing my hand up that whole series, and I was playing Aaron Gordon and guarding Jokic.”

Williams tallied 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting, seven assists, and five rebounds in a 125-93 series-clinching win in Game 7 against the Nuggets.