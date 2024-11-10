The Kansas City Royals made a 30-win improvement in 2o24 and finally returned to the playoffs. While it was a disappointing end in the ALDS, the future is bright for KC. Bobby Witt Jr will likely finish second in AL MVP voting, Vinnie Pasquantino had an excellent season, and their pitching staff was strong. The Royals can improve by making an offseason trade for an outfielder before 2025.

This is the type of roster that small-market teams should go all-in on. With a bona fide superstar under contract in Witt, they are in a position to deal one of their top prospects. Their outfield could use a power bat and the entire team would benefit from a veteran with winning experience. While Salvador Perez is one of the best veterans in the league, he can't do it all.

There are plenty of teams who are sellers this offseason. Last year did not go well for the Chicago White Sox, as they lost the most games in AL/NL history. Despite the brutal season, they are not expected to trade Luis Robert Jr. The centerfielder would not be the perfect fit for the Royals, as he would cost a lot of money on a new contract.

The Royals are dealing from a position of power, as they have a solid pro team and prospect pipeline. Two-way star Jac Caglianone and catcher Blake Mitchell are top-100 prospects and likely off the table. The rest of their pipeline should be available as should Hunter Renfroe and Michael Massey from the pro team.

With Robert out of contention, who could the Royals add to their outfield through an offseason trade?

Royals can make a big splash this offseason

The best fit for the Royals is former ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia from the Texas Rangers. After making the All-Star team, winning a Gold Glove, finishing top-15 in the MVP voting, and having a historic playoff run, Garcia was poor in 2024. He posted a career-worst 0.4 WAR and 94 OPS+ over a full season. Texas would be selling low, but they are looking to shed payroll.

The Royals can afford Garcia, as he is due $9.5 million this season before hitting arbitration. He will be an unrestricted free agent after 2026 when Kansas City can decide to keep him or go with a more financially sustainable plan. For now, he would be a great fit in their lineup and play a solid corner outfield.

One trade candidate who is not a fit for the current Royals team is Brent Rooker. While he has been one of the best hitters in baseball for two years now, he is not a strong defender. They cannot afford to lock a young player in as designated hitter while Salvador Perez continues to play. The veteran cannot play every game as the catcher, so Rooker should not be a candidate.

Taylor Ward, however, would be a great fit for the Royals. The corner outfielder from the Los Angeles Angels could need a new home after the Jorge Soler trade. He has had multiple 20-homer seasons in the bigs and plays a solid outfield. He would cost the least of any of these options and fit in well with the Royals.

Other players who could head to Kansas City

The Royals can spend in free agency but don't expect them in on any big names. Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, and Max Fried won't be coming to Kansas City this winter. Their best option is to wait out a player who does not get the contract they want in free agency. Similar to the Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell, and Teoscar Hernandez situations last year.

Anthony Santander would be the perfect fit for the Royals. The contract the former Orioles outfielder wants is likely out of their price range, but if his agent cannot secure that deal, the Royals should come calling. He provides the lineup pop and outfield glove that they are looking for this offseason. Even if he just plays there for one season, it would be a perfect fit.