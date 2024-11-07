The Chicago White Sox had the worst season in modern baseball history in 2024. Their 121 losses are the most in AL/NL history and there is no sign of improvement coming soon. Trade rumors have attached starting pitcher Garrett Crochet to various teams and he is expected to move before the season. Their other valuable piece, Luis Robert Jr., is not expected to move according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Feinsand spoke with White Sox GM Chris Getz at the GM Meetings.

“The Luis market is a tough one just because of the year that he had,” Getz told Feinsand. “He’s obviously ultra-talented; a year prior, he was outstanding, then he got injured early in the year and just was a little out of sorts when he came back. We value him. It's all about matching up on value; what he's able to do defensively in center field, his power potential and his overall game, it needs to be appropriately valued for us to make sense on a move.”

This quote shows that the White Sox are interested in moving Robert but have to get the right package in return. He is their most valuable piece outside of Crochet but struggled in 2024. With a strong first half in 2025, he could find himself on a contender come September.

White Sox continuing historic tear-down

The Chicago White Sox won the American League Central in 2021. They made consecutive playoff appearances and while they lost, their future looked bright. Tim Anderson flamed out, their entire rotation from that team is gone, and Yoan Moncada never became the star they needed him to be.

After the 2022 team flamed out, they made a historic signing. Andrew Benintendi signed the richest contract in White Sox history for five years and $75 million. It is the cheapest most-expensive contract for any team in Major League Baseball. That epitomizes the issue with the White Sox, as they are unwilling to spend on good players.

Luis Robert is a great player when healthy. He will command a contract much higher than Benintendi's line in the sand. For that reason only, the White Sox have to trade him before he hits free agency. He has a club option for 2025 and 2026, worth $20 million per season, and is a UFA in 2027.

Those club options should push this issue down the line for Getz and the White Sox. The fear fans have is that $20 million will be too much and Robert will be traded before the end of 2025. Whatever happens, they must get a solid package back for their homegrown star.