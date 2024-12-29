It was clear that Tennessee was severely outmatched in nearly every facet against Ohio State in the first round of the College Football Playoff. It seemed obvious after the lopsided defeat that changes needed to be made, where dipping into transfer portal could fix to narrow the talent gap, should the Vols face similar competition in the near future.

The window for the winter cycle of the 2025 college football transfer portal may be closed for new entrants, but programs like the Tennessee Volunteers can still secure commitments from players who entered before the deadline.

As of now, Tennessee has added just one incoming transfer in three-star interior offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. from Arizona. However, the Vols are dealing with a significant exodus, losing 17 players to the portal, 13 of whom were offensive contributors, according to 247Sports.

While some departures come from players seeking better or first-time opportunities are significant losses. Among them is wide receiver Squirrel White, whose exit stings the most. White is one of five receivers leaving Knoxville and was a key contributor just a season ago, hauling in 67 catches for 803 yards and two touchdowns across 13 games.

White's 2024 season, however, was hampered by injuries, leading to a noticeable decline in production. He managed just 34 receptions for 381 yards—100 fewer than his freshman campaign—and two touchdowns. Injury-related or not, White’s struggles were part of a broader issue that plagued Tennessee’s offense in 2024, one that cut into what was expected to be one of the SEC’s top-performing units under head coach Josh Heupel.

Despite starting the season strong, averaging an electrifying 63.6 points per game in their first three outings with redshirt freshman Nico Iamaleava under center, the offense sputtered as the season progressed. Iamaleava, a former five-star sensation, faced inevitable growing pains, but the real issue seemed to stem from an underwhelming receiving corps.

Tennessee's offense was left to be one-dimensional in 2024

The lack of reliable pass catchers severely limited Iamaleava’s effectiveness and the offense’s overall output. The one consistent bright spot for Tennessee was running back Dylan Sampson, who led the SEC in rushing yards while breaking longstanding single-season records at Tennessee.

For the second consecutive season, Tennessee failed to produce a 1,000-yard receiver—a stark contrast to Heupel’s first two years, which featured back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns from Cedric Tillman in 2021 and Jalin Hyatt in 2022. White came closest to the mark in 2023, finishing with 803 yards, but 2024 told a different story.

Dont’e Thornton, a transfer from Oregon last year, led the Vols in receiving yards with just 661, followed by Bru McCoy at 472. Thornton was the only wide receiver with more than two receiving touchdowns, finishing with six, while tight end Miles Kitselman added four. This drop in production highlights the glaring need for elite pass catchers in Tennessee’s offense.

Two years removed from an 11-2 season featuring the nation’s best offense, it’s clear that the lack of high-end receivers is stifling the Vols’ offensive success. Addressing this issue through the transfer portal is now imperative for Heupel and his staff if Tennessee hopes to reclaim its offensive prowess and compete at the highest level in the SEC.

Tennessee should go after USC WR Zachariah Branch

Squirrel White and the other receivers who entered the transfer portal aren’t the only concerns for Tennessee’s receiving corps heading into next season. Uncertainty looms over the rest of the Vols’ productive receivers, including Bru McCoy, Chris Brazzell II, and Dont’e Thornton, with the team now down to just two scholarship receivers.

McCoy led the team in receptions with 39, while Thornton topped the group in receiving touchdowns with six. To be frank, the Vols need nearly a complete overhaul of their receivers room. However, the portal can only address so much, and Heupel and his staff haven’t exactly hit it out of the park in recruiting elite pass-catchers out of the portal over the past couple of seasons. The current state of Tennessee’s receiving corps reflects that struggle.

As of now, there’s really only one top-tier receiver still available in the portal who could make an immediate impact: USC’s Zachariah Branch.

Branch was one of Lincoln Riley’s crown jewels when he transitioned from Oklahoma to USC, and for good reason. He’s not just a talented receiver but also a dynamic kick returner with the versatility to line up in the backfield for designed plays.

In two seasons with the Trojans, Branch totaled 78 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns. He returned 29 kickoffs for 547 yards and a touchdown, along with 29 punt returns for 406 yards and an additional score.

If Tennessee is looking for a receiver capable of consistently creating separation and breaking open big plays, there’s no better option in the portal than Branch. He should be at the very top of the Vols’ wishlist.