With Michael Jordan establishing himself as the GOAT of basketball, it isn't surprising that Nike decided to launch the Jordan Brand. It's safe to say that Jordan has influenced the game like no other.

As a result, it isn't surprising that the Jordan Brand is one of the top signature sneakers among Nike and adidas when it comes to basketball sneaker wars. Here's a look at the 10 all-time greatest Jordan brand NBA players.

10. Zion Williamson

Coming out of Duke University, a lot of basketball fans expected Zion Williamson to take over the NBA from the get-go. Although his takeover has yet to happen, Williamson is one of the best big men in the NBA today when healthy.

In fact, the Pelicans are giving him the keys to their franchise for a reason. As one of the most promising stars in the NBA, the two-time All-Star was picked up by the Jordan Brand.

9. Carmelo Anthony

Back in his prime, Carmelo Anthony lit up several stadiums with countless heat checks and elite perimeter shooting. There's no doubt that Melo was one of the most unstoppable scorers in the NBA. As a result, Melo was one of the top stars that signed with the Jordan Brand. In his decorated NBA career, Melo garnered 10 All-Star Game appearances and six All-NBA Team selections.

8. Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo has been one of the driving forces for the championship-contending Miami Heat. The Jordan Brand signee helped the Heat make two NBA Finals appearances in the span of four seasons. Despite being undersized, Adebayo is one of the elite centers in the NBA today, having already made three All-Star Game appearances and five All-Defensive Team selections.

There's no question that the Celtics are going as far as Jayson Tatum takes them. These included a string of competitive playoff campaigns, highlighted by winning the NBA Finals in 2024. Tatum has arguably risen to superstardom as of late. With a young career, the sky's the limit for the Celtics superstar.

Known as the Point God, Chris Paul is considered to be one of the best point guards in the NBA thanks to his high IQ and elite facilitating. Throughout his career, CP3 has starred for several teams that went on to become playoff contenders. Although an NBA championship continues to elude him, there's no doubt that he's one of the most decorated endorsers of the Jordan Brand.

5. Ray Allen

When Ray Allen gets going, he's undoubtedly one of the best shooters to step foot in the NBA. Once holding the record of most three-point field goals made, Allen torched opponents with his elite spot-up shooting.

With Allen making waves back in the day, he was also one of the most notable signees of the Jordan Brand during the brand's earlier days. Since then, Allen has laced up the Jordans to win a pair of NBA championships.

Dubbed as the next face of the NBA, it isn't surprising that the Jordan Brand decided to pick Luka Doncic up. In his young NBA career, Doncic has already dropped 73 in a single NBA game while racking up triple-doubles.

Furthermore, the Jordan Brand has already released two signature shoes for the Mavericks superstar. Given how much Doncic enjoys playing in Jordans, there are also plenty of things to get excited about with his sneaker line.

When it comes to stacking up the triple doubles, there's not a lot in the NBA who could do it quite like Russell Westbrook. In fact, the Clippers guard once averaged a triple-double to win the NBA MVP.

The only other NBA player who achieved this feat was Oscar Robertson back in 1962. Since then, Westbrook followed up his MVP season with several more that saw him average a triple-double.

2. Dwyane Wade

Back in the day, after rocking some Converse sneakers, three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade was one of the top athletes to join the Jordan Brand. However, Wade's partnership with the Jordan Brand didn't quite last, as the former All-Star guard decided to bolt to Chinese brand Li-Ning.

Although Wade's endorsement deal with the Jordan Brand was short-lived, he was one of the most decorated superstars to join the brand.

1. Michael Jordan

Obviously, the top player in the Jordan Brand family is the founder himself, Michael Jordan. With numerous iconic moments in Jordan sneakers in the past, it was a no-brainer for Nike to launch the Jordan Brand just for His Airness.

Considered by many to be the GOAT of basketball, Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to two sets of three-peats en route to becoming one of the most influential players of the game.