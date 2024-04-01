Most NBA stars start and end their basketball careers in the league. However, in certain situations, there have been more and more NBA stars that have found themselves suiting up overseas.
While some NBA players use the overseas league as a launchpad into the NBA, others have played professionally overseas to prolong their basketball careers. Let's take a look at the 10 biggest basketball stars to play professionally overseas.
LaMelo Ball
Breaking: LaMelo Ball announces on The Jump that he will play professional basketball in Australia's NBL for the Illawarra Hawks. pic.twitter.com/5eN4AH9BTA
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 17, 2019
Before becoming NBA Rookie of the Year and an All-Star guard, LaMelo Ball skipped college basketball. Instead, he played for Lithuanian basketball club BC Prienai and NBL team Illawara Hawks. With the Hawks, Ball averaged 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game to become the NBL Rookie of the Year.
Stephon Marbury
In the NBA, Stephon Marbury became a two-time All-Star. However, when it looked like his time in the NBA was about to end, Marbury managed to prolong his basketball career in the Chinese Basketball Association.
He played for several teams but shined the brightest with the Beijing Ducks. As a Duck, Marbury won three CBA championships, one CBA Finals MVP, and one CBA International MVP.
DeMarcus Cousins
Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins has signed a contract with the Taiwan Beer Leopards of the T1 League 🇹🇼
Boogie is expected to make his debut with the team on January 20.
(📸: Taiwan Beer Leopards/Facebook) pic.twitter.com/x4QCBkMTH8
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 18, 2023
At one point in the NBA, DeMarcus Cousins was an elite center, with four All-Star Game appearances and a pair of All-NBA Team selections under his belt. But with nagging injuries, Cousins soon found himself out of the NBA.
In 2023, Cousins joined Puerto Rico's Guaynabo Mets of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league. A year later, Cousins took his talents to Taiwan after joining the Taiwan Beer Leopards of the T1 League.
Amar'e Stoudemire
Amar'e Stoudemire just got himself a Finals MVP in Israel 🔥🔥
Stat can still play😤pic.twitter.com/gXBLGqfUko
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 30, 2020
During his peak, Amar'e Stoudemire showcased thunderous dunks during his time with the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks. But after his stint with the Miami Heat, the six-time All-Star decided to take his talents elsewhere.
Aside from playing in the Chinese Basketball Association, Stoudemire thrived in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, where he suited up for Hapoel Jerusalem and Maccabi Tel Aviv. In the Israel Premier Basketball League, Stoudemire emerged as a two-time champion and an Israeli Basketball Premier League Finals MVP.
Luka Doncic
Before becoming the star that we know today, Luka Doncic first played professionally for Real Madrid in the EuroLeague as early as a teenager. Early on, Doncic was already showing signs of promise.
He helped Real Madrid win the EuroLeague championship and the Liga ACB title thrice. Furthermore, Doncic also added a EuroLeague MVP and a Liga ACB to his name even before stepping foot in the NBA.
Pau Gasol
Muy feliz de volver a casa.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Força Barça! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/NtfG3UUssE
— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) February 23, 2021
Pau Gasol made a name for himself in the NBA, especially after helping Kobe Bryant and the Lakers win back-to-back NBA championships. But while the six-time All-Star often played second fiddle to Bryant in the NBA, he was a certified star in Europe.
Before playing in the NBA, Gasol started his career with FC Barcelona, helping them win three Liga ACB titles and the Spanish King's Cup. After wrapping up his NBA career, Gasol made his return to FC Barcelona, where he finished his storied basketball career to come at a full circle.
Tony Parker
The 2011 NBA Lockout forced the postponement of the 2011-12 regular season. This allowed NBA players to play in exhibition games or to suit up overseas. For four-time NBA champion Tony Parker, he chose the latter. Returning to his home country, Parker suited up for ASVEL Basket. Later on, Parker would become the president of the ball club.
Dwight Howard
It’s a reason they call us the STRONG GROUP 🕺🏾🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/5wzLHbyYn8
— Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) January 27, 2024
It wasn't long ago when Dwight Howard was ruling the NBA as a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and an eight-time All-Star. In fact, he was even part of the Lakers squad that won the NBA championship inside the 2020 Bubble. But with Howard out of the league, the All-Star center took his talents to Taiwan with the hopes of making it back to the NBA.
Since then, he dominated the T1 League with the Taoyuan Leopards. Afterwards, Howard represented the Philippines by playing for professional ball club Strong Group Athletics at the Dubai International Basketball Championship.
Scottie Pippen
Believe it or not, even a six-time NBA champion like Scottie Pippen decided to take his act overseas. The seven-time All-Star forward had just finished his NBA career after one final stint with the Chicago Bulls. Afterwards, Pippen suited up for Finland's Torpan Pojat and Swedish basketball club Sundsvall Dragons, where he retired from basketball for good.
Magic Johnson
Like Pippen, it's hard to believe that a legendary Hall of Famer like Magic Johnson would take his act overseas. Once his final stint with the Lakers ended in 1996, Johnson decided to buy a Swedish team called Magic M7 Boras.
As the owner of the franchise, Johnson even opted to play for a few games. Later on, Johnson even briefly prolonged his basketball career with the Magic Great Danes.