DeMarcus Cousins is coming to Taiwan

Boogie is not done yet. Former NBA star center DeMarcus Cousins is signing a contract with the T1 League's Taiwan Beer Leopards, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cousins is following in the footsteps of fellow big man Dwight Howard, who found success in the same league last season. The deal is reportedly for four games, with the 33-year-old set to join his new team in January of 2024.

Best remembered for his six-and-a-half year tenure with the Sacramento Kings, the four-time All-Star averaged a sterling 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in 11 NBA seasons. Despite being occasionally overshadowed by a lack of postseasons success and character questions, Cousins solidly left his mark in The Association as one of the best bigs of his era.

Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins has signed a contract with the Taiwan Beer Leopards of the T1 League 🇹🇼 Boogie is expected to make his debut with the team on January 20. (📸: Taiwan Beer Leopards/Facebook) pic.twitter.com/x4QCBkMTH8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 18, 2023

He last played with the Denver Nuggets in 2021-22 but then headed to Puerto Rico's Baloncesto Superior Nacional League this past April. So, there shouldn't be too much rust to shake off before he debuts for the Beer Leopards. The former Kentucky standout is young and skilled enough to post big numbers. He has a great chance to become one of the faces of T1 and an advertiser's dream.

And who knows, if DeMarcus Cousins flashes his past dominant form and stays healthy following the 10-day stretch, then he could generate interest on the NBA free agent market once again. Injuries prevented him from getting another big payday in the prime of his career, but that doesn't mean Cousins can't still log minutes for a team in need of center depth.

But before this opportunity can springboard into anything else, his focus will be on dominating in the T1.