A huge part of how NBA players are who they are today are their parents. Like everyone else, parents play a critical role in guiding their kids, in terms of values, principles, and character. They are easily a child’s first ever pair of role models.

Although a lot of NBA players follow in their parents’ footsteps in becoming a basketball player, that isn’t always the case. In fact, some players’ parents actually work in an industry that’s far away from the sport of basketball. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 famous NBA players and what their non-basketball parents did for a living.

Wanda Durant: Federal Government Employee

Mother of Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is one of the most unstoppable NBA players today and part of his success is his mother. In fact, Durant’s heartfelt MVP speech in 2014 was a gesture of gratitude for his mother’s efforts of raising him and his brother.

After Durant’s father, Wayne, left the household, Wanda worked in the federal government for two decades in order to support her children. Nowadays, she works as a philanthropist, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur.

Sonya Curry: Educator

Mother of Stephen Curry and Seth Curry

We all know that Stephen Curry’s elite shooting stems from his father, Dell. However, the Curry brothers probably learned a lot of their values outside of basketball from their mother, Sonya. Based on reports, Sonya’s passions have always been in the realm of education.

As early as her teenage years, Sonya already got a glimpse of teaching. This led her to eventually becoming a founding member of Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman.

Mike Clarkson: Boxer

Father of Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson made waves in the NBA as a spark plug off the bench that saw him win Sixth Man of the Year in 2021. Although his father isn’t a basketball player, he probably got his killer instinct from his father Mike. Mike Clarkson was an aspiring Olympic boxer for the 1984 Summer Games and ranked 17th in the nation. Unfortunately, he was eliminated and opted not to go professional.

Although he failed to represent his nation, Mike is proud to see his son Jordan wear the Philippine national team jersey where his birth mother traces her roots from.

Branislav Jokic: President of the Horse Club

Father of Nikola Jokic

Although Nikola Jokic learned basketball from his brothers, the two-time MVP’s love for horses came from his father. In fact, his first MVP acceptance speech saw him receive the coveted trophy in his horse stable.

Branislav Jokic is the current president of the Horse Club called Vojvodjanin. He also manages the household’s horse stable known as Dream Catcher.

Jorg Werner: Professional Handball Player

Father of Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki ended his decorated career as arguably the best international player in the NBA. Although a lot of NBA players learn basketball from their father, Nowitzki learned that from his mother. On the other hand, his father was a professional handball player.

According to his father, handball was the most prevalent sport for males in Germany. On the other hand, basketball was played by females.

Mary Barbers-Green: School Supervisor

Mother of Draymond Green

The Warriors have benefited a lot from Draymond Green’s leadership and all-around game. Green’s solid outings stem from his very supportive mother, Mary. Mary Barbers-Green carved out a reputation for often defending her son during altercations which also led her son to delete her social media account.

But before that, Mary was strict with Draymond. Once working as a middle school campus supervisor in Saginaw, Michigan, Mary wanted to instill in the four-time NBA champion that there are things bigger than basketball.

Mirjam Poterbin: Model and Pageant

Mother of Luka Doncic

Apart from his advanced game, Luka also turned heads when players saw his mother accompany him on draft night. As a result, it was evident where Luka got his good looks.

Luka’s mother, Mirjam Poterbin, worked as a model and participated in the Miss Slovenia pageantry in 1993. Afterwards, she would go on to open her own beauty salon called “MIRJAM”.

Donovan Mitchell Sr.: New York Mets Executive

Father of Donovan Mitchell

While Donovan Mitchell carved his own path to being an NBA star, Mitchell’s father worked in the realm of baseball. Donovan Sr. played in the minor leagues. But after his playing career, the older Mitchell would go on to work for the New York Mets organization.

Although his son plays a completely different sport, Donovan Sr. has found ways to be supportive of his son, who broke the Cleveland Cavaliers’ franchise record for points with 71.

Charles and Veronica Antetokounmpo: Professional Soccer Player and High Jumper

Parents of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Equipped with the right physical tools and skills, Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken the NBA by storm. Despite being a raw kid from Greece, Giannis has climbed to the top. And speaking of getting to the top, while Giannis never had parents who played basketball, his parents were still athletes.

Giannis’ mother was a professional high jumper and his father was a professional soccer player. While they eventually migrated to Greece, things weren’t easy for them as immigrants. Fortunately, things worked out for the family and Giannis would go on to rule the NBA.

Brandy Cole-Barnes: Lawyer

Mother of Jayson Tatum

Mothers know best and that’s what happened when Brandy Cole-Barnes predicted that Jayson Tatum would succeed in the NBA. As early as when he was in the fourth grade, Cole-Barnes claimed that he was already gifted. While Tatum’s basketball stemmed from his father, his mother serves as an inspiration.

While taking care of Tatum when was 19, Cole-Barnes still managed to accomplish a lot. She earned four different degrees including one from Saint Louis University School of Law. Because of this, she currently works as an attorney in St. Louis.