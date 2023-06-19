Wondering which games to try out first? Here are our top 10 recommended games for you to try out during the upcoming June 2023 Steam Next Fest.

It's that time of the year again as the Steam Next Fest brings yet more game demos for players to try. We have created a list of games players should look out for this coming week. Without further ado, here are just some of the game players should look out for this Steam Next Fest June 2023.

Dicefolk

Dicefolk is a tactical roguelite game with monster-catching and cie mechanics. What makes this game interesting is that the player not only controls their team's turn but also the turn of their enemies. Once the dice for both teams are rolled, the player can choose which dice will activate. This includes both your dice and the enemy dice. Once the player uses up the dice on the enemy side, they are rolled again, and the battle continues.

Players can decide what faces the dice have, which lets them control the flow of the battle to some extent. After every battle, the player must then choose where on the map they want to go next. This repeats until the player finishes the map, or all their chimera die.

Loddlenaut

Loddlenaut is an underwater cleanup game where players have to, well, clean up. After GUP-14 was abandoned by the mega-corporation GUPPI, it is up to the player to clean up the mess they left behind. The player must go around the waters of GUP-14, picking up bottles, cans, and various plastics. They can then turn this trash in for bits that they can use to order equipment upgrades, as well as build various equipment. They must also clean up various goop that contaminates the water.

Along the way, the player will meet Loddles, aquatic creatures whose appearances change depending on what underwater fruit the player feeds them. You must also find a home for these Loddles as they try and get away from the pollution.

Ugly

Ugly is a puzzle platformer whose main mechanic is mirror images. Players take control of a character who has the ability to place down a mirror fragment. This fragment spawns a clone that mimics the player's position and movement based on the location of the fragment. The player can switch positions freely with the clone. Using these powers, the player must solve various platformer puzzles which range in difficulty.

We actually have a first impressions article covering Ugly's demo, so do check it out to see if it's a game you might be interested in during the Steam Next Fest this June 2023.

Rightfully, Beary Arms

Rightfully, Beary Arms is a bullet hell roguelite in which players control a teddy bear with the ability to use guns. As with most shooter roguelites, the player starts off with a weak gun. As they progress through their runs, they are able to upgrade their guns, which allows them to take down enemies faster. Whenever a player finishes a level, they can decide where they will go next. Should the player die, it is not the end. Since this game is a roguelite, players just have to start from the beginning again and make their way up once more.

Mega City Police

Much like the game above, Mega City Police is also a roguelite shooter. Instead of bears, however, you will be controlling one of the various cops in their fight against crime. Each of these cops has a different starting weapon, as well as a specific ability. As the player goes through the game's various levels, they can pick up a wide array of weaponry. This ranges from pistols to machine guns to melee weapons and even staplers. Players can pick whatever gun they believe matches their playstyle, and play accordingly. Unlike most roguelite shooters, the level design for Mega City Police is more linear, which makes it more straightforward, and allows the player to get into the action faster.

En Garde

En Garde is a third-person action game with a big focus on its combat. Players take control of legendary swashbuckler Adalia de Volador as she faces off against a variety of enemies. Using her rapier, Adalia must fence her way to victory, using a mixture of parries, ripostes, and lunges. The player can even use the environment to their advantage, climbing on top of tables for a height advantage, or to simply get away from an enemy. There is some skill involved in this game but should players get used to it, this can prove to be a fun game.

Norland

Norland is a medieval simulation game where players control a medieval city. They do this by taking control of that city's noble family. The player must give the noble family commands on how they should manage their city. While this seems par for the course for a simulation and management game, something sets Norland apart. Norland has what the developers call a Complex Story Generation. This allows the game to generate complex stories depending on various parameters, including things like villager satisfaction, religion, relationships, and more. No two playthroughs will be the same in Norland, so be sure to try it out during the June 2023 Steam next Fest.

Voidborn

Voidborn is a fast-paced roguelite FPS that has players dashing and running around the game's various stages. Using a wide variety of weapons and powers, the player must take on the game's various levels, each filled with enemies that could easily take down and overpower the player. The player must shoot and dodge their way to victory. As with most roguelites, the player will be able to get various upgrades on their guns and character, which should make runs easier as they go along. Of course, this also means the opponents will be more difficult. In fact, the player can intentionally make runs more difficult for more rewards.

If you like fast gameplay, then this might be for you. Players should be careful though as this game does have a lot of flashing lights.

Synced

Synced is a cooperative shooter that has players using the power of Nanos to take on various enemies. These Nanos have different powers, ranging from powerful melee attacks to shields, and more. The player can customize their player's loadout in the central hub before diving into missions either solo or in squads of up to three players. Players can run either PvE missions, or play in a PvPvE match where they have to take down both the enemy and other players.

SolarPunk

Solarpunk is a first-person survival game set in an advanced world of floating islands. There, players do the usual survival game shenanigans: gathering resources, growing crops, and constructing buildings. Down the line, the player can even install equipment that can automate farming. This includes sprinklers, as well as what appears to be drones. One of the key features of this game is the ability to get on an airship and explore other islands. These other islands can contain more resources, caves for the player to explore, and more. Solarpink can be played alone or with other players. If you're looking for a calm and relaxing game, then this might be a good choice for you.

That's all for our list of games that players should try out during the Steam Next Fest this June 2023. Look forward to our top ten list of games as the week comes to a close. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.