More often than not, gestures are physically harmless. However, sometimes they also have the potential to send the wrong message. Given that the NBA is supposed to be family-oriented, the league is quite strict in terms of a player's behavior on the court.

With the league expecting players to exhibit their best behavior to promote sportsmanship, it isn't surprising that the NBA imposes hefty fines against a player who does otherwise. Let's take a look at 10 gestures that led to fines in the NBA.

Money gesture

Game fixing isn't something that the NBA wants to be aligned with, since it ultimately offends sports ethics and could have fraudulent implications. As a result, the NBA is strictly against game fixing. As a result, even the league's brightest stars are slapped with fines should they send any message or gestures that give a nod to the worst sin in sports.

Just recently, Rudy Gobert was punished with a $100K fine for his actions. Before Gobert, the league saw Luka Doncic and Trae Young also make the same gesture that led to $35K fines apiece.

Gun fingers/hands

The NBA is strongly against violence, especially gun violence. While some NBA players naturally make gun celebrations after hitting a tough bucket, the league doesn't take those gestures lightly. In fact, simply ask Brandon Jennings, Gerald Green, and Josh Jackson. Jennings and Jackson were punished with $35K fines. On the other hand, Green was slapped with a $25K penalty.

Piru Blood Gang sign

Speaking of the league being against violence, the NBA frowned upon NBA champion Paul Pierce when the former Celtics star flashed what looked like a Picu Blood Gang sign. Although Pierce claimed that he wasn't alluding to the gang, the league took it otherwise and slapped Pierce with a $25K fee for promoting the gang.

DX crotch chop

Joel Embiid is an avid pro wrestling fan. In a game against the Nets, he showed it by flaunting the iconic D-Generation X crotch chop after completing a difficult and-one play. Unfortunately, the NBA didn't approve of it, with Embiid forced to pay $25K.

However Triple H, a member of D-Generation X, approved the celebration and even offered to pay the fine imposed on the former NBA MVP.

Cut-throat celebration

The cut-throat celebration is widely known in sports fighting when an opponent has been finished. While it may be allowed to do the cut-throat taunt in arenas like the WWE or UFC, the NBA doesn't allow it for their players. In fact, Dwyane Wade and Kevin Durant both became $25K less richer for it.

Middle finger

It's pretty much common sense why the NBA doesn't allow the middle finger to be shown in any of its platforms. It's not allowed in schools, different workplaces, and any respectable establishment.

As a result, guys like Kyrie Irving, Nikola Vucevic and Buddy Hield faced hefty fines when flipping the bird. Vucevic was forced to pay up $15K, while Hield gave up $10K more. But among the three, Irving was forced to pay the heftiest price of $50K.

Big Balls celebration

Founded by Sam Cassell, the Big Balls celebration is an iconic celebration that was banned by the NBA. Although guys like Kobe Bryant and Klay Thompson escaped fines, NBA players like LeBron James, Andre Drummond, and Fred VanVleet had to give up $15K for flaunting an obscene gesture.

Humping the air

Given that the NBA is family oriented and remains strict towards obscene gestures, Jimmy Butler also faced a $15K fine for “humping” the air, when his teammate hit a 3-pointer. To make matters worse, the Heat organization also made a GIF out of it, prompting the NBA to ask for an additional $15K from the organization.

Finger with tongue out

Speaking of sexually explicit actions, Dwight Howard also fell victim to fines when the league didn't take his tongue-out gesture so lightly. In fact, Howard was forced to give up $35K when he celebrated after throwing down a fastbreak dunk. It's safe to say that it might've been a pricey dunk.

Finger wag

Dikembe Mutombo was an iconic big man who was capable of defending the rim thanks to his shot-blocking abilities. While Mutombo successfully blocked shots, his post-block celebration also came with a hefty fine.

According to online outlets, the NBA fined the four-time Defensive Player of the Year $5,000 for every finger wag. It would take years before the NBA finally allowed the finger wag for as long as Mutombo did it at the fans and not his opponent.