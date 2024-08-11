Time and again, Kevin Durant still embodies the idea that Twitter is better than going to the club. After Team USA won its fifth straight gold medal, Durant celebrated victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a shot at Team Germany star Dennis Schroder.

Durant captioned a photo of Team USA wearing gold medals with “ENTERTAINMENT & IQ,” referencing Schroder's criticism of American basketball earlier that day.

“European basketball is no entertainment; it's straight IQ basketball and straight coaching,” Schröder told reporters. “Really, really high IQ guys who know how to play the game. Serbia, Greece, Spain, France, Germany, so many teams out there who know how to play, is athletic, and I think there's a lot of people from Europe in the NBA who make some noise.”

Durant, who contributed 15 points to the Americans' 98-87 victory over Team France, did not appreciate Schröder's analysis. He also reminded American Denver Nuggets fans, who were rooting for Serbia and Nikola Jokic, not to switch sides like Durant once did on Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant's latest posting spree backs up what the Phoenix Suns forward had to say to those fans after Team USA narrowly defeated Serbia in the semifinals. Now enshrined as Team USA's most outstanding player, Durant can continue to troll some of his biggest critics, especially after winning another Olympic gold medal.

How Kevin Durant became Team USA's greatest player

Earlier this week, Durant passed Lisa Leslie for Team USA's all-time scoring leader, men's and women's, and drained a couple of clutch buckets against Serbia, including a back-breaker that secured the Americans' spot in the gold medal match. He then backed up that scoring performance with 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting to go with four rebounds and four assists against France.

Team USA's victory earned Durant his fourth-straight gold medal. No other basketball player in Team USA history has accomplished such a feat. He also leads USA Basketball’s all-time leader in field goals, free throws and three-pointers made. Durant is now the gold standard for USA men’s basketball and is undoubtedly one of the greatest Olympians in American history.

This might not be Durant's final Olympic run, either. He hasn't ruled out playing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics for Team USA and could further cement his legacy as an all-time great. Until then, Durant will shift focus to the upcoming NBA season, where he hopes to lead the Suns to the NBA Finals.