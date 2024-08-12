To say changes have been made to the Golden State Warriors this offseason would be a major understatement and a disservice to what Klay Thompson meant to this franchise. For the first time since 2010-11 season, Thompson won't be a member of the Warriors, as he joined the Dallas Mavericks in free agency after four different championship runs with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. A new era of Warriors basketball has begun, yet things seem very different in the Bay Area after the organization's failed trade pursuits of Paul George and Lauri Markkanen this summer.

If there is one thing known about Golden State across the league, it's that owner Joe Lacob is always willing to do what it takes to put his team in the championship mix. That was proven over the last several years when the Warriors owned the largest luxury tax bills in league history. Ultimately, winning four championships and making the NBA Finals six times in an eight-year span tends to remove the headache of these salary restraints.

However, a different mindset has originated from the Warriors' braintrust. Instead of going all out to acquire either George or Markkanen in a massive blockbuster trade this offseason, Golden State has begun looking ahead to the future, one that doesn't necessarily revolve around Curry or Green.

The Warriors were heavily interested in George prior to him opting out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told ClutchPoints. In fact, a deal was proposed to the Clippers that didn't include either Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski, two of the Warriors' high-potential young talents. While Los Angeles did not want to lose George for nothing in free agency, they also didn't hold much desire to trade him to a rival in the same division for anything less than maximum value. Kuminga was a player the Clippers wanted in a potential trade for George, which is why talks froze and the nine-time All-Star now resides on the Philadelphia 76ers' roster.

What stands out about the Warriors is Curry will be turning 37 years old and Green will be 35 during the 2024-25 season. Draymond has already hinted that he could retire at the conclusion of his contract after the 2026-27 season. There is no telling how much longer Curry has left in the tank, as the best shooter to ever exist is still playing at an MVP-like level.

This organization still wants to win with Curry and Green leading the charge, which is why they have been aggressive in the trade market and in free agency this offseason, even though they stopped short of putting all their chips on the table. The additions of Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson certainly upgrade the Warriors' lack of depth from the 2023-24 season, yet there still seems to be a hole to fill.

Whether or not the Warriors have a true second scorer next to Curry is a major question mark that won't be answered until the new season begins. That was the driving force behind Golden State's pursuit of Markkanen, a player who would not have come at a cheap price.

Warriors' Lauri Markkanen pursuit

Lauri Markkanen was the hottest name on the trade block this offseason. When free agency began and teams scrambled to figure out what moves to make, Markkanen being made “available” by the Utah Jazz had many teams across the league interested. The reason “available” is in quotes is due to the fact the Jazz never really had intentions of trading the All-Star forward.

Danny Ainge and the Jazz are always working the phones to get a gauge on how the rest of the league views their roster. Markkanen, who was entering the final year of his contract and set to make $18 million, found himself in a unique scenario as a result of the league's new financial restrictions that come into play for teams that cross the first and second tax aprons. While Utah did not hold the mentality of offering Markkanen to the highest bidder, they were interested in hearing what rival teams would be willing to offer for the 27-year-old.

The Warriors were at the forefront of trade talks revolving around Markkanen at the start of free agency, sources said, as were the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings. The Miami Heat never strongly pursued Markkanen, and the Philadelphia 76ers were not in the mix whatsoever. It is worth mentioning that the New Orleans Pelicans held internal dialogue about the possibility of adding Markkanen even after they had already acquired Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks, sources said.

There were whispers around the league that the Oklahoma City Thunder could get involved in the Markkanen sweepstakes given their vast amount of draft assets, yet it is unknown if they ever made contact with Utah.

Nonetheless, the Warriors were the team that had eyes for Markkanen due to his abilities to stretch the floor as a three-point shooter while also being the team's leading rebounder. The problem Golden State faced in their pursuit of Markkanen was the steep asking price the Jazz had set. Whereas the Warriors were willing to relinquish Moses Moody and multiple first-round picks, including swaps, Ainge held other intentions.

In order for Utah to even have interest in discussing this scenario with Golden State, Podziemski, sources said, had to be included in the package. This is something the Warriors weren't even willing to entertain, and the same thought process remained for Kuminga, whom the organization held out of conversations for George.

The interesting part about the whole Markkanen saga was that many of these trade discussions were held during the first week of July, when free agency began. Very minimal meaningful conversations were held after that, especially at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with executives in attendance. Unlike all the trade talks revolving around Damian Lillard and Pascal Siakam last year, Summer League had a very calm feeling to it due to the fact that teams had nothing to really discuss.

The Jazz didn't want to trade Markkanen unless they were to receive a Rudy Gobert-like trade package in return, and no team was willing to come close to this type of offer. As a result, the 7-foot star renegotiated his current contract to make $42 million during the 2024-25 season, and he then received a four-year, $195.8 million extension from Utah. In total, Markkanen received an extra $220 million on top of the $18 million he was already set to receive.

There was a lot of strategy that went into this renegotiation and extension from Markkanen's side of things. Since he signed this deal on August 7, one day after he became eligible for said deal, the Jazz star can't be traded until February 7 at the earliest. This is one day after the 2025 NBA trade deadline, meaning Markkanen can be traded next offseason at the earliest.

Thus, the Warriors must now turn their attention to Curry and the rest of their roster ahead of the 2024-25 season instead of the trade market.

Stephen Curry's future

In a total of 15 years with the Warriors, Curry has achieved basically everything there is to do in his career. From MVP awards to championships to various team and NBA records, the league's greatest shooter of all time is undoubtedly going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he is ready to undo his shoelaces for the last time.

Even so, there is no telling when this may be, as Curry still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Just this past season, he averaged 26.4 points and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 40.8 percent from three-point range. He once again led the league in made threes with 357 made triples in 74 games.

The idea of Curry retiring as a member of the Warriors is something both he and the organization have talked about. Like Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Dirk Nowitzki, it just seems destined that Curry is going to finish his career playing for only one team. However, loyalty is hard to come by with athletes nowadays, and rumors about Steph's future have been a key talking point for over a year. Now that Thompson is gone, these rumors will only continue to gain traction.

Golden State has no intention of seeing Curry wear another jersey to finish his career, league sources said. The organization is prepared to do what it takes to remain competitive nearing the end of the legendary guard's career, yet they are still keeping an open mind when it comes to their long-term approach. That is the main driving force behind not pulling off trades for George or Markkanen, as the Warriors still believe in the young core group they have built.

Curry and the Warriors both want to win. The moves Dunleavy and his front office made this offseason reflect this notion, and the Dubs are going to remain aggressive as it pertains to making moves. Although Golden State won't be making any more moves in free agency, Curry's future and current contract are key talking points this summer.

As he prepares for his 16th NBA season, Curry finds himself under contract with the Warriors for two more seasons, through the 2025-26 season. He is eligible to receive a one-year, $62.6 million extension this offseason due to the over-38 rule. Should he wait until next offseason, Curry will be able to get a two-year, $130 million extension, according to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks.

There doesn't appear to be any rush from either side to agree to a new long-term contract simply because Curry still has years left on his remaining deal. At the same time, the Warriors are prepared to do what it takes to retain Curry, which means they will ultimately give in to the star's demands at any time.

“We will talk about that too. I mean, look, that guy, whatever he wants,” Dunleavy said of upcoming extension talks with Curry earlier this offseason. “I'd say, pretty confident he'll be a Warrior for life.”

The Warriors will hold small contract discussions with Steph once he returns from the Olympics, where he led Team USA to a gold medal.

Extension incoming for Jonathan Kuminga?

The Warriors have long held Kuminga out of trade discussions for All-Star-level players. The organization holds a high level of belief in the forward's abilities to evolve into a star, sources said, due to his natural athletic and defensive abilities.

When Kuminga was drafted, he was a very raw and undeveloped player who clearly needed to work on his craft before seeing real minutes. Still, the potential was there for him to blossom into a star for this organization. As Kuminga prepares for his fourth season with Golden State, he has seen steady growth in his game with one of the best developmental teams. Nobody forges and creates talent quite like the Warriors, which is why it hasn't been surprising to see them bring out the best in Kuminga.

This past season, the former seventh overall pick averaged 16.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting a career-high 52.9 percent from the floor. Although he shot just 32.1 percent from the perimeter, the Dubs see a lot of long-term value in Kuminga.

The problem Golden State faces right now regarding Kuminga is that he is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he will be a restricted free agent next offseason. This is not a major problem for the Warriors, as they could negotiate a new contract extension with Kuminga at any time. The organization could even wait until next summer to get a deal done, which is what the Philadelphia 76ers did with star guard Tyrese Maxey.

Whether or not Kuminga and his camp want to wait is the major question right now, as capitalizing on the young forward's value while it is at its peak right now makes the most sense. While Kuminga would prefer to lock in a new long-term deal right now, Golden State has some things to think about.

Not only is Kuminga's role still being questioned by some around the league due to Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green, but the price tag of the forward's new extension could make or break the Warriors for years to come. For once, the Dubs won't have the highest tax bill in the league. The financial flexibility Dunleavy and the front office have created this offseason has set Golden State up for long-term success pertaining to free agency in future years.

If Kuminga were to receive a max rookie scale extension, a deal his camp will be asking for, the Warriors would once again tie themselves down cap-wise. In the midst of August, it doesn't appear as if this is the contract the Dubs are focused on.

Even though Golden State envisions Kuminga being a part of their future, many around the league don't anticipate the Warriors giving him what he is seeking. Basic projections for Kuminga equate to an extension in the range of $140 million to $155 million over five years. Jaden McDaniels is a perfect market comparison for the Warriors forward, as the Minnesota Timberwolves forward got a five-year, $131 million extension last summer. With the money across the league increasing, it would make sense for Kuminga's deal to surpass this recent extension.

It is unexpected that Kuminga and his camp will agree to anything less than $30 million per year entering the 2024-25 season, given his growth and role with Golden State. After all, he was the team's third-leading scorer last season, behind Curry and Thompson. The $224 million extensions both Scottie Barnes and Franz Wagner got this offseason will certainly come up in contract discussions Kuminga has with the Warriors before the season.

Right now, it is hard to envision the two sides landing on an agreement ahead of the new season. With that said, Golden State would still very much like to keep Kuminga a part of their long-term plans. It is likely that Kuminga will be in the starting rotation for the 2024-25 season.

Examining Warriors' trade market

The NBA trade market as a whole has been very quiet this offseason. Other than the drama that surrounded George and Markkaken, very few notable players have been on the move other than Mikal Bridges, who went to the New York Knicks.

Sooner or later, the Warriors are going to make a trade. Curry's final prime years will not be wasted, and Golden State's championship window is still slightly open in a loaded Western Conference. If Wiggins can return to form from a few years ago and the Warriors' newfound depth provides a spark, this team will be very competitive during the 2024-25 season. This is the main driving force behind the mindset around the league that the Dubs will make some sort of substantial move between now and the trade deadline in February.

Heading into the back end of August, there is little to talk about regarding trades around the league at large.

Zach LaVine and Brandon Ingram are perhaps the two biggest stars coming up in trade chatter, but neither player appears to be on Golden State's radar. With Markkanen off the block, there really aren't any other impactful star-level players available.

It is hard to predict the NBA trade market, especially when there are unknowns as to who is even available. Ahead of training camp for the 2024-25 season, the only players known to be available, outside of LaVine and Ingram, are several key secondary talents.

The Brooklyn Nets appear to be open for business with Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith labeled as two veterans the team would be willing to trade for the right price. With their eyes set on the 2025 NBA Draft, the Nets are wanting to accumulate more draft assets. Neither Johnson nor Finney-Smith are going to be moved for a small price this offseason. Should they remain in Brooklyn ahead of the trade deadline, both forwards will be pursued by playoff-contending organizations.

Although it is unknown if the Warriors have expressed interest in Finney-Smith, Johnson is a player Golden State has shown interest in, sources said. Johnson averaged 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range last season. No serious trade discussions have been held between Brooklyn and Golden State this month.

Bruce Brown is another player the Warriors have expressed interest in dating back to last season. The Toronto Raptors are going to be aggressive in the trade market with Brown this upcoming year, as he was one of the key names they got back in return from the Indiana Pacers for Pascal Siakam. After proving to be an instrumental part of the Denver Nuggets' championship run in 2023, Brown can bring a lot of secondary value to many teams around the league right now.

The key question the Warriors need to answer internally entering the new year revolves around which players they want to surround Curry and Green with. It is possible that the organization could search for ways to move on from Wiggins, which would clear the way for Kuminga to earn his massive extension. There are also scenarios where Moses Moody, Kevon Looney, and Gary Payton II could be packaged to instantly create over $20 million in outgoing salaries for the team to possibly make a big addition at the trade deadline.

This offseason has been head-scratching for Warriors fans simply because they have become accustomed to seeing the team go all in to contend for championships. The failed attempts to trade for a star, as well as the high belief the organization holds in Kuminga and Podziemski, have left Dubs fans feeling a sense of uncertainty about the future of the organization.

Internally, the Warriors' goal is still focused on bringing another championship back to the Bay Area. After all, they weren't terrible last season. If Golden State hadn't blown some fourth-quarter leads and been involved in the most clutch-time games in the league, then perhaps they could've avoided the play-in tournament and made the playoffs outright.

Confidence still exists within the walls of the Warriors organization. This is why taking a step back and going through some sort of retool or rebuild isn't an option for Lacob and his team. The Dubs believe they have built the right roster to contend in the West, leading to the notion that they are done making moves this offseason.

Looking ahead, the Warriors are going to be forced to make some sort of change at some point. Time will tell which players will be on the move, but more importantly, time will also reveal which big names will suddenly become clear trade targets for Golden State.