Draymond Green has let it be known for years that he's not very fond of Rudy Gobert and continued to reiterate his stance during the Paris Olympics. When Team USA and France faced each other in the gold medal game on Aug. 10, Green showed up, and it felt like he came just to troll Gobert. After the game, Green continued his distaste for Gobert, posting the incident when the center was down on the floor in between Joel Embiid's legs.

Shaq originally posted the video, and Green reposted the video with laughing emojis.

Green and Robert have a lot of history, and the Golden State Warriors player is bringing the hate to a new level.

Green's beef with Rudy Gobert led him to go to Paris to watch the gold medal game against Team USA and France. On Green's podcast, he had Baron Davis as a guest, and he revealed to the former NBA player where he'd be during the game.

“I know where you sitting. Right behind the France bench,” Davis said to Green.

“I'm going. I need to talk to Rudy Gobert,” Green said.

The Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert beef continues

Earlier in the week, Green called out Gobert for being benched during France's game against Canada in the quarterfinals. France coach Vincent Collet decided to take Gobert out of the starting lineup, and he only played three minutes in the game. After the game, Gobert said he didn't play because of an injury, while Collet said he didn't play because of matchups, which gave Green enough ammo to address the issue on his podcast.

“We don't know what's true. I don't think we have any reason to believe Rudy was lying, except for the coach said it was for matchups,” Green said. “Quite frankly, their coach said the matchups was better. The proof's in the pudding. But we don't know who's lying.

“To be taken out of the lineup on any other team in the Olympics as an NBA player not named Team USA is kinda crazy.”

Green was suspended for five games last season after he choked Gobert during a game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves. Later during the postseason, Green called out Gobert for his defense while the Timberwolves faced the Denver Nuggets during the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Gobert has spoken about the beef before, and in 2022 he said that for the most part, it's one-sided.

“When I see [Draymond] in person, he’s always really nice and respectful. So as long as that stays the same. I think that what’s being said about me on podcasts, it’s not just Draymond, it’s a lot of guys that try to discredit what I do every night, who I am as a player,” Gobert said in an interview with Taylor Rooks. “It’s part of it. But for me, I will always take it as respect.”