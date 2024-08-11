Devin Booker is coming off helping Team USA win the gold medal against France, and instead of partying, he wanted to do something else. The Phoenix Suns star was seen in Paris signing autographs with the gold medal around his neck, and afterward, he hopped on a bike and cycled down an empty street at 6 a.m.

Booker probably wanted to explore the city on his own with the Olympics wrapping up soon. Throughout the past few weeks, there have been videos of the athletes in Paris sightseeing and taking in the Paris experience, and riding a bike was something that Booker wanted to do.

Players such as Stephen Curry and LeBron James received a lot of credit for leading Team USA in the Olympics, but Booker was someone that head coach Steve Kerr wanted to shout out after their game against France.

“Devin Booker is an incredible basketball player,” Kerr said. “Nobody asked about him. He was our unsung MVP. I just wanted to say that.”

Curry doubled down on that statement and posted Kerr's quote on his Instagram, saying “D–n straight!! @dbook.”

Devin Booker played a key part in Team USA winning gold

Devin Booker finished the gold medal game with 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists, shooting 6-of-9 from the field and 2-of-4 from three. This is Booker's second gold medal after winning in Tokyo, and he let social media know last year that he was ready to compete.

Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma posted a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, saying “USA basketball better get some nba stars that know how to play a role. Anybody can be nice with the ball in their hands but can you be cool with defending and going to the corner for a few possessions?”

Booker responded to the tweet saying “I'll do it.”

Former Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Thomas thinks that this Olympic run for Booker is going to set him up for major success during the upcoming year.

“Devin Booker might have the BEST season yet with how he performed in the Olympics. Really did the dirty work,” Thomas tweeted.

Last season, Booker averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists for the Suns, while leading them to the playoffs for the fourth straight year. If there's another gear that he can go into after a season like that, the Suns should be a team that will be atop the Western Conference. Booker will also have the help of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, and they'll be led by head coach Mike Budenholzer.

For Booker and Team USA, he'll most likely be the vet on the team if he competes in 2028, and with two gold medals, he has the experience to lead the group.